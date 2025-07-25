Bonnie Blue reveals why you can’t find her full 1,000 men in a day video

All that graft and nothing to show for it

One of controversial social media personality Bonnie Blue‘s most infamous sex stunts is pretty tricky to find.

Earlier this year, she slept with a total 1,052 men in one day – but the full video is pretty hard to find, and now she has explained why.

Whilst she was still attached to the adult platform OnlyFans – Blue (real name Tia Billinger) earned £1.5 million monthly for a time – the 26-year-old instigated the 1,000-man gangbang that was filmed and edited to be sold to her subscriber network for an estimated £300k.

Out of the blue, the content hosting site then announced it wouldn’t promote pornography made with amateurs, which led to her human ‘petting zoo’ project.

“For 24 hours, I’m all yours,” she told subscribers. “Tied up, gagged, bent over, begging – however you want me, you can have me. No limits. No breaks. Just me, in a box and ready to be used.

“It’s dirty, intense, and completely open. You can watch, join in, or do both. There will be live shows, group scenes, and plenty of chances to get involved — whether you want to take control or just enjoy the view.”

Ultimately, OnlyFans wouldn’t support it and permanently kicked her off the platform.

Ever the resilient entrepreneur, though, she took her old footage of the 1,000 men stunt, which she claims cost her £100,000 to film, to a competitor site known as Fansly.

But while speaking to The Times, Blue claimed that OnlyFans vetoed its release because the participants’ consent forms weren’t applicable to other sites.

Bonnie Blue was a major player on the OnlyFans scene

Meanwhile, over in China, OnlyFans has been banned by the government, labelling it a ‘corrupt Western disease’.

Although the site has been available through virtual private networks (VPNs) and third-party payment systems across the country, this new ban eliminates any loopholes in access for both users and creators.

The Chinese have cracked down on many Western platforms, including Instagram and Reddit, as well as video games, imported films, and social platforms.