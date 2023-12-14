Search icon

14th Dec 2023

People rave over ‘new Dubai’ holiday destination where flights only cost £86

Charlie Herbert

People are raving over a travel destination being dubbed the ‘new Dubai’ which can cost as little as £86 to fly to.

You’ll have seen countless snaps on Instagram of Dubai. For many, the United Arab Emirates city is oa bucket list holiday destination, and there’s a reason so many influencers decide to head there.

It’s not exactly a budget trip though and you may think the huge skyscrapers and wealth on show is a bit garish.

But if you’re after somewhere a bit quieter, cheaper and more historial, there’s a location nearby that could be right up your street.

Muscat is the capital of Oman and is just a one hour flight from Dubai.

Because of its proximity to the UAE and Dubai, it can often get overlooked as a holiday destination.

Muscat has plenty to offer though, with Travel Noire writing: “Located next to UAE on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, Oman should not be overlooked.

“Though it has been referred to as ‘the new Dubai,’ the country is a star in its own right with much to offer.

“Beautiful natural wonders, a deep-rooted history, incredible architecture and lively nightlife are a few reasons it is worth a visit.”

It’s most famous attraction is the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, and it’s also home to the biggest chandelier in the world.

The Independent describes Muscat as “a breath of fresh air” from the “gold-obsessed cities of the Gulf.”

You can find the Hajar mountains (the highest range in the Arabian Peninsula), beautiful beaches where wild turtles nest, and a marketplace dating back 200 years.

“Yes, Muscat loves a little glamour – just look at its glittering Al Alam Palace – but this is a city that takes pride in its traditions, its hospitality, and its rich maritime history. Prepare to be dazzled for all the right reasons,” the publication adds.

One way flights can be booked for as low as £86, while the cheapest all-round trip is around £170, according to Skyscanner.

There are a some cultural factors you should be aware of though. In Oman, men and women generally eat apart from one another, with restaurants having separate sections for men, women and family.

Whilst women do not have to wear a hijab, it is highly recommended that they dress “modestly” as a mark of respect.

And just like in the UAE, same-sex relationships are forbidden.

