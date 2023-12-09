Search icon

09th Dec 2023

‘Garden of Europe’ where it’s 23C in winter and pints cost €2

Charlie Herbert

The perfect cure for winter blues

As winter looms into view, you may be looking for a last-minute getaway to soak up some sunshine away from the dark nights and chilly mornings.

But with Christmas on the horizon, you probably don’t want to break the bank with a long-haul flight to the other side of the world.

So how about a little trip to the south of Spain?

This is where you can find the city of Murcia, in between Alicante and Cartagena but a bit further inland than either of these.

It’s not far from the coast though, and due to its location its still pretty warm and sunny there in the winter months.

Whilst the UK can look forward to Storm Ciarán in the coming days – bringing gale force winds, rain and temperatures only just reaching double figures – the locals in Murcia will be enjoying temperatures north of 20C this week.

Murcia can be found in the south of Spain in a region often known the ‘Garden of Europe’ (Getty)

Even by the middle of winter, temperatures will probably still average out in the high teens.

Due to the surrounding green fields, valleys and mountains, the region surrounding Murcia is often known as the ‘Garden of Europe,’ with fruit and vegetables grown there.

Whilst the beaches aren’t far away, the surrounding landscape also provides plenty of opportunity for more adventurous activities such as hiking, cycling and kayaking.

Of course, because this is Spain we’re talking about, the food is also fantastic and there’s plenty of culture and history to soak up such Saint Mary’s Cathedral and Cardenal Belluga Square.

On top of all this, you can find a pint in the town for just €2 (£1.74), and most major UK airports have direct flights to Murcia.

Sounds like it’s time to locate the passport…

