Search icon

News

12th Jun 2024

Rishi Sunak trolled as people realise he was 18 when Sky was widely available in UK

Ryan Price

rishi sunak sky tv

‘We went without all sorts of things – famously Sky TV’

Rishi Sunak is being trolled online for claiming he was deprived of Sky TV as a child, considering the broadcaster wasn’t common in the UK until he was around 18-years-old.

The Prime Minister named the pricey television service as one of the main sacrifices his parents had to make when he was growing up, however, people on social media have been quick to point out that the service wasn’t widely subscribed to in the UK until Sunak was already an adult.

Although Sky was formed in 1989, and was available in the UK as early as 1990, it was still extremely rare to find a home with access to its multitude of channels.

It is estimated that, by 1992, Sky TV was only available to around one in every fifty Brits. It wasn’t until around 1998, after the considerable boom of the Premier League during the mid-nineties, that the service reached even 10% of the population. By this point, Sunak was already an 18-year-old on his way to university.

The question was put to him in an interview with ITV, which Sunak infamously took part in instead of staying in Normandy for the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations last week.

The Conservative Leader was asked by Paul Brand what he does in his day-to-day life to make sure he’s “still in touch with the kind of struggles ordinary people face” and whether he had “ever gone without something.”

Responding, Sunak said his family emigrated to the UK “with very little” and he was raised with the values of “hard work.”

Brand asked again for an example of something he went without as a child, to which Sunak replied: “I went without lots of things because my parents wanted to put everything into our education.”

And when pressed once more for a specific example, the prime minister said: “All sorts of things! Like lots of people, there are all sorts of things that I wanted as a kid that I couldn’t have – famously Sky TV! That was something that we never had growing up actually.”

He added: “My experience is obviously going to be what my experience was. What is more important is my values and how I was raised and I was raised in a household where hard work was really important, you had to work very hard and family was important, service to your community was important.”

Sunak was immediately slammed by some for his response, with many seeing the comments as another example of him being out of touch.

They then doubled down when someone pointed out that Sky TV wasn’t common in the UK until Sunak was almost a grown man.

Sunak was born on May 12 1980, meaning he would have been just eight-years-old when Sky TV first launched, but he would have been much older by the time it was in homes around the country.

This seems to have amused a lot of social media users who took to Twitter to revel in Sunak’s mistake.

Related Links:

Rishi Sunak says his family ‘sacrificed things like Sky TV’ when he was younger

Nigel Farage ‘pelted with wet cement’ while campaigning on open top bus

Model who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage has brutal four word reply when asked if she’ll apologise

Event for Rishi Sunak’s leaving drinks on July 4th gets 100,000 attendees

Topics:

Conservative,News,Politics,Rishi Sunak,UK Election

RELATED ARTICLES

YouTuber Niko Omilana named as candidate in multiple constituencies

General Election

YouTuber Niko Omilana named as candidate in multiple constituencies

By Callum Boyle

Harvard scientists say aliens could be living on earth in ‘stealth civilisation’

Aliens

Harvard scientists say aliens could be living on earth in ‘stealth civilisation’

By Ryan Price

Kevin Spacey breaks down as he tells Piers Morgan he’s lost his house and owes millions

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey breaks down as he tells Piers Morgan he’s lost his house and owes millions

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Brit suffers first-known case of vertically fracture penis during sex

Broken penis

Brit suffers first-known case of vertically fracture penis during sex

By Charlie Herbert

YouTube star Ben Potter’s cause of death confirmed

Entertainment

YouTube star Ben Potter’s cause of death confirmed

By Ryan Price

Rishi Sunak says his family ‘sacrificed things like Sky TV’ when he was younger

Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak says his family ‘sacrificed things like Sky TV’ when he was younger

By Charlie Herbert

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

By Nina McLaughlin

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

By Jacob Entwistle

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

England

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

People urged to check wardrobes over retro football shirts that could be worth hundreds

People urged to check wardrobes over retro football shirts that could be worth hundreds

By Jacob Entwistle

Hidden gem town on Adriatic coast with £2.50 pints is just a £60 flight from the UK

Holiday

Hidden gem town on Adriatic coast with £2.50 pints is just a £60 flight from the UK

By Ryan Price

Erik ten Hag handed measly transfer budget for next season

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag handed measly transfer budget for next season

By Callum Boyle

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

Graphic

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

By Ryan Price

87 percent of the JOE audience think Trent Alexander-Arnold should start for England at the Euros

87 percent of the JOE audience think Trent Alexander-Arnold should start for England at the Euros

By Jacob Entwistle

Brit suffers first-known case of vertically fracture penis during sex

Broken penis

Brit suffers first-known case of vertically fracture penis during sex

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

A star-studded legal thriller show is now available to stream at home

A star-studded legal thriller show is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

One of the greatest thriller movies ever made is on TV tonight

Gene Hackman

One of the greatest thriller movies ever made is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Cristiano Ronaldo drops major retirement hint days ahead of Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo drops major retirement hint days ahead of Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

One of the best crime thriller shows of recent years has been cancelled

Cancelled

One of the best crime thriller shows of recent years has been cancelled

By Stephen Porzio

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

Afterlife

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

By Ryan Price

Comedy legend labels Will Smith a liar and a fraud in scathing five minute rant

celebrity news

Comedy legend labels Will Smith a liar and a fraud in scathing five minute rant

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories