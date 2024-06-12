Rishi Sunak trolled as people realise he was 18 when Sky was widely available in UK

‘We went without all sorts of things – famously Sky TV’

Rishi Sunak is being trolled online for claiming he was deprived of Sky TV as a child, considering the broadcaster wasn’t common in the UK until he was around 18-years-old.

The Prime Minister named the pricey television service as one of the main sacrifices his parents had to make when he was growing up, however, people on social media have been quick to point out that the service wasn’t widely subscribed to in the UK until Sunak was already an adult.

Although Sky was formed in 1989, and was available in the UK as early as 1990, it was still extremely rare to find a home with access to its multitude of channels.

It is estimated that, by 1992, Sky TV was only available to around one in every fifty Brits. It wasn’t until around 1998, after the considerable boom of the Premier League during the mid-nineties, that the service reached even 10% of the population. By this point, Sunak was already an 18-year-old on his way to university.

The question was put to him in an interview with ITV, which Sunak infamously took part in instead of staying in Normandy for the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations last week.

The Conservative Leader was asked by Paul Brand what he does in his day-to-day life to make sure he’s “still in touch with the kind of struggles ordinary people face” and whether he had “ever gone without something.”

Responding, Sunak said his family emigrated to the UK “with very little” and he was raised with the values of “hard work.”

‘There’ll be all sorts of things that I would have wanted as a kid that I couldn’t have – famously Sky TV'@RishiSunak reveals the sacrifices his parents were forced to make when he was young



Watch full interview on the Tonight programme on ITV at 7pm

Brand asked again for an example of something he went without as a child, to which Sunak replied: “I went without lots of things because my parents wanted to put everything into our education.”

And when pressed once more for a specific example, the prime minister said: “All sorts of things! Like lots of people, there are all sorts of things that I wanted as a kid that I couldn’t have – famously Sky TV! That was something that we never had growing up actually.”

He added: “My experience is obviously going to be what my experience was. What is more important is my values and how I was raised and I was raised in a household where hard work was really important, you had to work very hard and family was important, service to your community was important.”

Sunak was immediately slammed by some for his response, with many seeing the comments as another example of him being out of touch.

They then doubled down when someone pointed out that Sky TV wasn’t common in the UK until Sunak was almost a grown man.

Sunak was born on May 12 1980, meaning he would have been just eight-years-old when Sky TV first launched, but he would have been much older by the time it was in homes around the country.

This seems to have amused a lot of social media users who took to Twitter to revel in Sunak’s mistake.

This is absolutely hilarious because Sunak was born in 1980 and Sky TV didn't start for *anyone* (even early adopters) until 1989. 😂🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/cFFQXWNg1P — Sue Cowley (@Sue_Cowley) June 12, 2024

When I were a lad. Didn’t have sky TV in fact only had 3 Channels. TV didn’t start until 8am, on bbc2 it was open university until the evening. TV finished at midnight with national anthem. Rest of time entertain yourselves. #RishiSunak hasn’t a clue but he has a plan. 🤣 — Ian Pegg (@HistoryPegg) June 12, 2024

Sunak laments how his family couldn't afford Sky TV as a child ….Sky launched in 1989 with only four channels .The SKY we know today came along in 1998 when Rishi was 18 and about start uni at Oxford…#r4today #bbcbreakfast — Michael MM (@mickmar29) June 12, 2024

I did without Sky TV as a child. Mainly because it didn’t start until 1989. — Corrinne F (@_Traviata) June 12, 2024

Rishi Sunak’s parents refusing to pay for Sky TV to hold savings back for his education turned out to be a false economy.



For a start, he might have understood the significance of D-Day if he had access The History Channel. — Kevin (@caoimhinof) June 12, 2024

'My mate says you have Sky, could you tape Summerslam '93 for me?' pic.twitter.com/yy7t4KhmWh — Stephen Graham 🇺🇦 (@StephenCVGraham) June 12, 2024

