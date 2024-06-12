YouTuber Niko Omilana named as candidate in multiple constituencies

Police are currently involved

YouTuber Niko Omilana’s name has appeared in multiple constituencies for him to stand as a candidate for the general election.

The internet prankster, who even stood in the London mayoral elections three years ago, has been listed in at least 11 different constituencies.

So far it remains unknown if it’s the same candidate in many areas or if it’s different ones who have legally changed their names.

A statement from the electoral commission confirmed that providing false information on nomination papers and standing in more than one constituency is considered to be a criminal offence.

“It is an offence for an individual to provide false information on nomination papers when applying to stand as a candidate, including to falsely confirm that they are not standing in another constituency,” they said.

“If that has occurred, it would be a matter for the police to consider.”

Richmond and Northallerton, which is also being contested by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is one of the constituencies on the list.

West Midlands Police have said that they have received information about the name appearing multiple times on ballot papers in the force area and was “liaising with the relevant authorities”.

Omilana has nearly eight million subscribers on YouTube and posted a video to X confirming his intention to run for prime minister.

i am running for prime minister #RishiSoKnacks pic.twitter.com/k3antZoQES — NDL Ringside (@NikoOmilana) June 11, 2024

Related links: