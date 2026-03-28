Donald Trump says he ‘hangs around with losers’ because it ‘makes him feel better’

Spare a thought for JD Vance and Marco Rubio

Spare a thought for Donald Trump's henchmen after the US president said that he "hangs around with losers" because it "makes him feel better".

JD Vance, Marco Rubio and the rest of the Backstreet Boys probably won't be best pleased after hearing their leader might only like them because he thinks they're "losers".

This is what Trump suggested yesterday on Friday evening at a Miami event sponsored by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund, during which he also had time to praise on multiple occasions a man he had assassinated in 2020 - Iranian official Qasem Soleimani and whom he described as a "great leader" and a "mad genius."

The event morphed into a Q&A, which Trump fronted by telling a room full of world leaders, investors and policymakers that they can ask him questions about sex.

He said: "Unlike other politicians, they would like the questions screened. I don't ask for screening of the questions.

"You can ask me anything you want.

"You can talk sex. Whatever the hell you want. I'm here for you."

One of the questions Trump was asked was: "What leadership trait the world is missing right now?"

And of course, Trump gave the most Donald J. Trump response he could muster.

The US president said: "Well, it's winning.

"I've watched a lot of people, leaders, great leaders, the one thing about sports is you break it down into a two-hour period, you don't have to wait a life time to find out if somebody is a winner or a loser.

"You've got a lot of losers, mostly losers fortunately, it's a good thing to have a lot of losers."

He continued: "I always like to hang around with losers actually because it makes me feel better.

"I hate guys that are very, very successful and you have to listen to their success stories, I like people to listen to my success."

To be fair to Trump, he did follow it up with the get out of jail free card of "I'm only kidding", although that quickly turned to dust as he muttered "erm sort of".