Nigel Farage and Reform MPs walk out of PMQs after Starmer slams party for ‘abandoning voters’

"I see Reform MPs have walked out!"

Nigel Farage and Reform MPs stormed out of prime minister’s questions in a strop after Keir Starmer slammed the party for ‘abandoning voters.’

During Wednesday’s session of PMQs, Farage stood up to put it to the prime minister that his promise to ‘smash the gangs’ has been a “total abject failure.”

In response, Starmer pointed out that Farage and his party had voted against government plans to give law enforcement counter-terrorism powers.

The PM said this was just the latest example of Reform exploiting issues for their own gain, saying Farage ‘wants the grievance, he doesn’t want it sorted.’

After calling out Farage for his Iran war U-turn, Starmer then brought up the issue of Worcestershire county council.

Reform gained control of the council at last year’s local elections, but Farage has since labelled the council a ‘basket case’ and said he wished his party ‘hadn’t bothered’ trying to win it.

Starmer continued: “He asks for people’s votes and then he abandons them. Reform don’t want to solve problems, they only want to exploit them.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to change this country for the better, he says he wish he hadn’t bothered winning councils.

“It’s an absolute disgrace.”

When Labour MP Marie Tidbell then stood to ask her question, there was commotion in the chamber and the speaker had to call for order.

It turns out, this was because Farage and his gang of MPs had stormed out in a huff, sparking laughter and shouts of ‘bye’ from opposition MPs.

Tidbell’s question was about the recent decision for the government to fund the renovation of the Crucible theatre in Sheffield so that the Snooker World Championships could remain there.