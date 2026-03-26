Farage mocked after explaining why Reform MPs walked out of PMQs

If anything, Farage just highlighted how pathetic the spectacle was

Nigel Farage has been mocked for his explanation for why he and Reform MPs stormed out of Prime Minister’s Questions this week.

During Wednesday’s session of PMQs, Farage stood up to put it to the prime minister that his promise to ‘smash the gangs’ has been a “total abject failure.”

In response, Starmer pointed out that Farage and his party had voted against government plans to give law enforcement counter-terrorism powers.

The PM also brought up the issue of Worcestershire county council.

Reform gained control of the council at last year’s local elections, but Farage has since labelled the council a ‘basket case’ and said he wished his party ‘hadn’t bothered’ trying to win it.

Starmer said Farage “asks for people’s votes and then he abandons them” and that Reform ” don’t want to solve problems, they only want to exploit them.”

During the next question, the Reform MPs walked out.

Later in the day, Farage appeared at a Reform event and attempted to explain why he and his MPs had decided to carry out the attention-grabbing stunt.

Farage accused Starmer of ‘completely ignoring’ him, adding: “He started ranting and raving about Reform’s councils across the country.

“In disgust, and against Parliamentary convention, I got up and I walked out.”

If anything though, Farage’s explanation just highlighted how pathetic the spectacle was.

One person commented: “Petulant hissy fit man having highlighted the very reason why he is unfit for office then plays on it to the crowd of paying gullibles.”

Another said: “Throwing a tantrum because he did not like the Prime Minister’s response. So is Nigel Farage going to be walking out of PMQs every week?”



Someone else pointed out that what had effectively happened was that Reform had walked out the moment they were challenged on their own record.

They said Farage was “bragging about being so entitled that he cannot handle scrutiny.”