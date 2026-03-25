Ed Davey calls Trump ‘most corrupt president ever’ as he calls out market manipulation

Ed Davey has slammed Donald Trump as the “most corrupt president ever” as he accused him of market manipulation with his posts on Iran.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday evening, Davey was asked about Trump’s claims this week that the US has had “productive conversations” with Iran about ending the conflict between the two sides.

These claims were quickly denied by the regime in Tehran, who said they’d had no contact with officials in Washington.

What Trump did manage to do though was make a lot of money for those who conveniently placed hundreds of millions in bets on oil markets just minutes before his claim of talks with Tehran.

When Davey was asked if he believed Trump’s claims of negotiations, Davey had a blunt response.

“No, I don’t believe a word he says,” the Lib Dem leader said. “He’s the most corrupt US president ever, and it pains me to say but he’s an unreliable ally and he needs calling out.”

Davey went on to slam the impact that Trump’s war in Iran has had on people around the world and in the UK.

He also called out the likes of Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage for ‘cheerleading Donald Trump’ and wanting British forces join the conflict.

Davey then referenced the widely reported abnormal trading patterns that were seen in the minutes before Trump’s surprise claim about Iran talks.

Some $580mn in oil bets were placed by traders, who quickly made huge sums of money as oil prices fell and stocks bounced as a result of Trump’s Truth Social post.

“I think it was manipulating the markets in order to make money for him and his cronies,” Davey said.

“I think there’s a real whiff of insider trading where he was moving those markets and making money.