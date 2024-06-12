Search icon

12th Jun 2024

YouTube star Ben Potter’s cause of death confirmed

Ryan Price

Police have confirmed the cause of death of the content creator and comic book expert.

YouTube star Ben Potter, who was known as Comicstorian, died in a road accident, police have confirmed.

His wife confirmed his death in a statement yesterday, but his death was described as an “unfortunate accident”.

However, today, the Colorado State Patrol revealed that the 40-year-old entertainer had been driving his Toyota 4Runner SUV near the town of Fort Collins, Colorado on Saturday morning when he careered off the road, rolling several times.

According to The Denver Post, he was the only person inside the truck and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Potter was pronounced dead at the scene and was said to be wearing his seatbelt and driving within the speed limit at the time.

The content creator has just over three million subscribers on YouTube, where he shared videos about everything and anything to do with comics.

In a statement, his wife Nathalie said: “Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident.

“To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums.

“To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine.

“He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay.

“He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it. He was my world and I need time to be with friends and family.’

She continued: “I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve. I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else’s.

“Right now my priority is preserving everything he’s built and I don’t have any plans beyond that.”

Nathalie went on to label her late husband’s YouTube channel as “one of his greatest accomplishments,” saying that he spent over a decade “spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies.”

Tributes have poured in for the late YouTube star, from fans and fellow YouTubers.

American rapper, actor and the son of Ice Cube O’Shea Jackson Jr wrote: “Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I’m heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a huge fan. Prayers to his loved ones. Long live Ben Potter. Yall be good. Hold your loved ones tight.”

YouTuber Hassan Khadair said: “There are no words that can truly describe how devastating this loss is. Ben was my favorite YouTuber, my most chaotic coworker, my mentor, and one of the best friends I have ever had. I will carry @Comicstorian with me forever.”

