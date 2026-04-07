Wireless Festival cancelled after UK government blocks Kanye West from entering country

BREAKING.

Just moments ago, news emerged that Kanye West has been blocked from entering the UK.

This news comes following the controversy about his scheduled headline set at Wireless.

His permission to travel to the UK this summer has been blocked by the government as they say his presence would not be conducive to public good.

Now Wireless Festival has been cancelled.

In a statement from Wireless Festival, they said: "The Home Office has withdrawn YE's ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom.

"As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.

"As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE and no concerns were highlighted at the time.

"Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had.

"As YE said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK."