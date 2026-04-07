Trump warned his commanders are ‘preparing to defy orders’ amid war in Iran

He said that tonight a ‘whole civilisation will die’

Military commanders are preparing to disobey President Donald Trump's orders to demolish Iran's civilian infrastructure, in a sensational claim by a former United States general.

The former general has said that the commanders consider the orders of their commander-in-chief to attack Iran as unlawful.



Retired general Mark Hertling appeared on the US news channel MS Now's Deadline: White House podcast on Monday, where he claimed that those in charge of delivering Trump's orders in relation to his war against Iran are considering how to defy him.

He outlined how he trained for 40 years as a soldier and as a commander of US troops and set out the lawful basis for following orders from the very top of the US government.

“You're primarily loyal to the Constitution. You are also loyal to your superiors if they give… lawful orders”, he said.

“If they start giving unlawful orders you find a way to push back on them and make sure they adjust their approach”.

“But you are also loyal to the soldiers who are under your command”, he added.

Maj. Gen. Mark P. Hertling in 2007 (Getty Images)



As he expressed how military chiefs will be seriously considering their positions in relation to Trump's threats to Iran's civilian infrastructure, Hertling added: “They will be saying to themselves, ‘I cannot obey an unlawful order, I cannot order things I know are absolutely wrong.’”

Recently, the rhetoric from Trump towards Iran has escalated to new levels, as he issued a deadline for the country's “demolition”, including power plants and other civilian infrastructure.

Through a post on Truth Social, Trump ordered Iran to “open the f**kin' Strait [of Hormuz]” or otherwise face hell, warning US attacks on Iranian infrastructure will be like nothing seen before.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote.

“There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*kin' Strait, you crazy bstards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

When asked by a reporter at the White House on Monday, Trump said that God approves of the US war in Iran, answering with a simple “I do.”

“God doesn't like what's happening. I don't like what's happening. Everyone says I enjoy this. I don't enjoy this. I don't enjoy it”, he said.

On Tuesday, Trump warned that a “whole civilisation will die tonight”.