One of the best Kindles you can buy is finally on sale for under £75

Take this as your sign to finally buy a Kindle

If you've been toying with the idea of buying a Kindle, then we've found the perfect one, and it won't cost you a small fortune.

This Matcha Amazon Kindle is on sale for £74.99, and you simply need to buy it if you've been thinking about buying a Kindle. This is the cheapest we've seen the Amazon Kindle in some time, with a whopping 21% off.

Buy it here.

This is the lightest and most compact Kindle we've found on the market. It comes with a brighter front light at max setting, a higher contrast ratio, and faster page turns for an enhanced reading experience.

You can read easily in any light with a 6" glare-free display, adjustable front light – now 25% brighter at max setting – and dark mode.

You can tune out messages, e-mails, and social media with a distraction-free reading experience, giving you the chance to escape into the pages of your book.

One single charge amounts to up to six weeks of battery life, making it the perfect travel companion. The days of stuffing four books into your suitcase are long gone.

You can take your library everywhere you go with the Kindle, offering 16 GB of storage, meaning you can store thousands of books, magazines, and comics.

A Kindle Unlimited subscription also gives you access to millions of books, thousands of audiobooks, and selected magazine subscriptions.

This Kindle uses 75% recycled plastics, 90% recycled magnesium, and has 99% of packaging made of wood fibre-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the Kindle have given it an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon.

One said in their review: "Absolutely stunning. Was thinking for a while on which one to buy, but as I've never had one before I thought I'd go with the cheapest to see how it goes.

"It's in black and white which is absolutely fine, I don't need colour to read the pages, it's tiny, smaller than expected but super light to hold and I'm glad it's so small! I've read 5 books now in less than a month and had the ad free version."