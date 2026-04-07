Donald Trump says he’s ‘not worried about committing war crimes’

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Donald Trump has said he is “not worried” about committing possible war crimes in Iran as he issued fresh threats towards Tehran.

As Trump’s war in Iran continues, the president has issued a deadline of 8pm ET (00:00 GMT on Wednesday 8) for the Iranian regime to reopen the strait of Hormuz.

If Tehran does not meet this deadline, Trump has threatened to destroy Iran’s bridges and power plants.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump was asked directly whether his threats to obliterate Iranian civilian infrastructure would constitute a war crime under international law.

“I’m not worried about it,” the US president responded. “You know what’s a war crime? Having a nuclear weapon.”

Trump then refused to confirm whether any civilian targets would be off-limits in the coming days, telling reporters all of Iran “could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night.”

So, that’s the president of the United States of America explicitly saying he is not concerned about committing war crimes.

Over 100 international law scholars have already signed an open letter warning that US strikes on Iran raise “serious concerns about violations of international humanitarian law.” The UN has been equally blunt, with spokesman Stéphane Dujarric stating that attacking civilian infrastructure is “a violation of international law and a very clear one.”