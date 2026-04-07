Trump’s doomsday plane circles US nuclear command centre

Just hours after his expletive-laden threat to Iran

The emergency command aircraft of US President Donald Trump was seen circling above a US base, it has been revealed.

The plane is circling above the base that is home to America's nuclear command center, as on Monday it made several loops above the Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

The massive plane, a Boeing E-4B “Nightwatch”, is also known as the “Doomsday plane”.

The jet serves as a flying command post for top US government officials during crises, including the president, vice president and the Secretary of War.

The “Doomsday plane” is a heavily modified Boeing 747 and it is designed to survive worst-case scenarios such as nuclear blasts and electromagnetic pulses.

According to flight tracking data, the E-4B was seen leaving the air force base at 10.17am ET, making at least six circles above and soaring off over Strahan, which is about 40 miles east.

The Offutt base is also home to the fleet of E-4B jets, suggesting the flight is a routine exercise to ensure the craft is prepared for a real-world emergency.

Its mysterious journey, however, comes at a time when Iran rejected a last-ditch ceasefire proposal from the United States.

This proposal was designed to pave the way for an end to the war in the Middle East.

President Trump on Sunday threatened to rain “hell” on Iran unless it agreed to a deal to reopen the vital route for global energy supplies by Tuesday.



Through a post on Truth Social, Trump ordered Iran to “open the f**kin' Strait [of Hormuz]” or otherwise face hell, warning US attacks on Iranian infrastructure will be like nothing seen before.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote.

“There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*kin' Strait, you crazy bstards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

According to the US Air Force, however, these plane movements were standard training sorties and official images were released, which showed E-4B aircraft conducting similar Midwest training flights from Offutt.

In January, the E-4B aircraft was spotted in Los Angeles, California, in its last published flight.

The plane's takeoff in January sent social media into a frenzy, with users linking its presence to the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and fearing it signaled an escalation toward war.