Rapper Offset hospitalised after being shot

Police released a statement.

The Rapper Offset has been hospitalised after being shot overnight in the US.

Formerly one third of the hip hop group Migos, Offset is reported to have been shot outside a Florida casino on Monday evening.

A spokesperson for Offset, real name, Kiari Kendrell Cephus, confirmed to the media that the rapper had been shot in a valet area outside teh Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and casino in Seminole, not far from Fort Lauderdale.

The rapper is being treated at a hospital and "being closely monitored" the statement added.

Latest reports say that Offset is in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for the Seminole Police told TMZ: "We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood."

They added: "Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal."

Offset was formerly married to the rapper Cardi B, with whom he has three children.

Offset's Migos' bandmate Takeoff was fatally shot in November 2022.