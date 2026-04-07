Multiple injured following high speed train crash in France

The driver has been killed

Multiple people are injured following a high speed train crash in France.

The incident happened this morning in the Pas-de-Calais region of the north of France involving a TGV train (high speed train) and a heavy truck carrying military equipment.

The crash happened at a level crossing in Mazingarbe as per Franceinfo.

The news of the crash was announced on Tuesday morning on X by Transport Minister Phillipe Tabarot who wrote: "An accident involving a heavy weight vehicle and a TGV train occurred this morning between Béthune and Lens."

Images from the incident have been circulating online, showing the smashed front of the train.

The train was carrying 250 passengers when it derailed after hitting the truck, killing the driver and injuring around 27 people.

Seven of these are thought to be lightly injured.