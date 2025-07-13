Search icon

UK weather maps turn stormy as nation set for deluge of heavy rainfall

Dan Seddon

It was nice while it lasted, eh?

The end is nigh for Britain’s third summer heatwave.

Forecasts for the coming week confirm that sections of the UK will be dampened by torrential rain, bringing those flag-cracking temperatures to an unwelcome halt.

Via WX Charts, maps reveal how biblical rainfall is expected tomorrow morning (July 14), affecting areas throughout Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and England’s South West region.

As is tradition, Scottish rains are likely to be the worst of the bunch, with as much as 5mm of the wet stuff predicted to arrive every hour by 3pm.

Ireland’s west coast won’t have it any easier, though, with 9pm circled for the heaviest downpour of the day.

Limerick, Derry, Dundalk, Kilmarnock, Ayr, the Lake District, the Lancashire coastline, Swansea, Cardiff, Plymouth, Exeter, and Taunton are the places set to experience the biggest change.

Bright colored rainbow umbrella in the rain (Adobe Stock/Goffkein)

The Met Office warns that thunderstorms are a possibility too, drifting to the North East, although western parts of the UK can look forward to “cooler and fresher” conditions instead of a good old soaking.

Rains should clear by 12pm across much of England and Wales.

The Met’s official forecast for Tuesday, July 15 to Thursday, July 17 reads: “A changeable period with rain and showers, heavy at times, mixed between sunnier and brighter spells. Fresher air reaching all on Tuesday with near average temperatures, then becoming warmer again.”

Further on from that, between Friday, July 18 and Sunday, July 17 weather patterns are predicted to be “changeable across the UK” – starting with “unsettled”.

“Any settled spells could persist for several days at a time and are likely to be accompanied by plenty of sunshine,” added the Met. “Interspersed with this will be cloudier, more unsettled intervals which will bring some showers or longer spells of persistent rainfall. Some of the rainfall is likely to be heavy in places, with a risk thunderstorms at times as well.

“Temperatures are expected to be above normal for the majority of the UK throughout this period. Some hot conditions are likely to develop at times, particularly in southern and eastern areas of the UK.”

