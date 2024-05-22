UK set to be ‘hotter than Turkey’ next week as 800-mile ‘heat dome’ due to strike

There will be a big washout before the sunshine comes however.

An 800-mile heat-dome is set to spread across the UK next week, supposedly making it hotter than Turkey with highs of 25C.

The warm weather is set to hit this coming bank holiday Monday so get the barbecue out from the shed, fill the freezer with Magnums and pick up some SPF while doing your weekly shop.

According to the Met Office, it will be “dry and fine” in most places, and feeling “warm in the sunshine with the best of the weather likely in the southwest”.

Before we get too excited though, we’ll have to brace ourselves for torrential downpours over the coming days.

It’s not only rain we’ll be getting, as thunderstorms and hailstones will be gracing our skies between now and the weekend.

As you can more than likely already see out of your office window, the downpours have begun, and could cause flooding in some places.

If you’re living along the east coast of the country, don’t hang out any washing or put an umbrella up to shield yourself from the rain, as 50mph gusts are set to batter the East in midweek.

The Environment Agency said: “Surface water flooding is possible in the south and east of England on Tuesday.

“Lands, roads and properties may flood and there may be travel disruption.”

The Met Office have also declared a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for parts of Northern Ireland on Monday and Tuesday.

But enough about all of that, let’s focus on the fact that dry skies are on the way for many for half-term as the heat builds.

The mercury is set to rise to 25C at one point, making it hotter than the 22C forecast for Istanbul, Turkey.

A Met Office forecaster said: “It turns unsettled with showers and a risk of heavy rain from Tuesday, with strong winds by midweek in eastern areas.

“Early in the Bank Holiday weekend has another band of rain moving in from the west,” they continued.

“But into the next week has increasingly settled conditions more likely for most, with temperatures likely to be a little above average.

“Southern and eastern areas will have sunshine between occasional showers, though rain may threaten north-western areas.”

