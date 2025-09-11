Search icon

11th Sep 2025

Video shows suspected shooter on roof as Charlie Kirk assassinated

Harry Warner

Video shows suspected shooter on roof as Charlie Kirk assassinated

The suspect is still at large

A video circulating online appears to show the suspected shooter and assassin of ring-wing influencer Charlie Kirk on top of a roof.

Charlie Kirk died yesterday (10 September) after he was shot in the neck during an event at a Utah university.

Shots were fired at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem where the 31-year-old was speaking.

CNN reported that Kirk was answering a question about transgender mass shooters in America.

At 12:25 local time, a “single shot rang out in the quad near the food court on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus as Mr. Charlie Kirk began speaking at his planned rally,” Scott Trotter, senior director of Public Relations at Utah Valley University in Orem, told the BBC.

It was later confirmed that Kirk had died following his injuries.

Shortly after it was confirmed that Kirk had died, videos began circulating online showing what appears to be the suspected shooter on top of a roof lying down.

One video shows what looks like someone lying down with the person filming being heard saying “there’s somebody on the roof right there… he just ran from over there”.

The person filming is pointing in the direction of a stairwell coming up to the roof.

It is still uncertain at what exact time the video was filmed.

The person who uploaded the video to social media site X said it was “right before everything happened”.  

Sky News estimated that, from footage of the video, the person was on the fourth floor of a university building called the Losee Center.

The news site estimated that the alleged person would have been around 135m from Charlie Kirk when he was shot.

A second video shows a silhouette of a person on top of a roof taken moments after Kirk was shot.

It shows what appears to be a person stand and walk away from the roof’s edge.

The news of Kirk’s death was announced last night by Donald Trump who took to Truth Social to confirm the news.

The US president said: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.

“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Video footage circulating online shows the moment of the shooting. Kirk can be seen under a white ten emblazoned with the words “THE AMERICAN COMEBACK” and “PROVE ME WRONG”, surrounded by students.

A fervent Trump supporter, Kirk was best known for founding Turning Point USA which seeks to spread conservative ideas to students on US campuses. With millions of followers, he was one of the biggest conservative influencers in the US.



Topics:

America,charlie kirk,sensitive,shooter,Trump

