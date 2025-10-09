Search icon

09th Oct 2025

Urgent warning issued over VPN that empties bank accounts

Harry Warner

Users have been warned

An urgent warning has been issued over a VPN that is emptying customers’ bank accounts.

According to cyber security Cleafy, around 3,000 devices have downloaded a VPN known as Modpro IP TV + VPN.

The app was reportedly harbouring a malicious malware known as Klopatra with a “significant evolution” from a previous version.

Now the malware is capable of taking control of devices remotely and steal account details.

Cleafy said: “Once the main Klopatra payload is installed, the real threat manifests.

“The malware immediately requests a wide range of permissions, but one is crucial for its success: the Android Accessibility Services permission.

“Accessibility Services are a powerful framework designed to assist users with disabilities.

“They allow applications to read screen content and perform actions on behalf of the user. In the hands of malware, this functionality becomes a weapon.”

The malware first appeared in Turkey and has since spread through online pages.

It has been adapted 40 times by hackers trying to subvert online protections.

Signs of hacked phone include battery problems, high data usage, slow performance, apps you don’t recognise, strange activity and odd pop-ups.

