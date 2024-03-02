Search icon

News

02nd Mar 2024

UK tourists face £1,000 fines over new beach rules in Benidorm

Ryan Price

This will affect a lot of British holidaymakers this summer.

Visitors to the holiday hotspot Benidorm are being warned about a new rule that applies to the beaches along it’s stunning coastline.

The new order bans anyone from stepping foot on the beach between the hours of midnight and 7am, including for swimming in the sea or sleeping on the sand.

Anyone caught breaking this rule could face a fine of up to £1,020.

(Getty Images)

According to Murcia Today, the rule has been brought in to “ensure the safety of residents and visitors.”

There’s also a very practical reason for the plan, as it’ll allow beach cleaning to be carried out when things are quiet.

It’s not the only new rule that will change things in the popular Alicante resort.

There’s also a blanket ban on barbecues and fires, as well as sitting or sunbathing on the first six metres of sand nearest the water. 

Another safety-geared rule states that anyone caught swimming while the red flag is flying could be fined up to £860. 

Clear signs have been installed all along the area’s beaches, so tourists will be given plenty of notice to comply.

Considering Benidorm is known for it’s appeal to budget-wary travellers, holidaymakers will want to avoid any unnecessary fines that could make there getaway a far more costly one than it need be.

(Getty Images)

Other activities that could cost you a few bob are playing ball games outside of designated areas which could result in a £100 fine, and reserving a place with a parasol which sill set you back £130.

Stripping off on a non-nudist beach can land you a fine of £560, and drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes on the beach are also banned, with fines of about £650 and £1700 respectively.

Urinating in the sea will land you a fine of £130 while using shampoo and soap in beach showers could see you charged £560.

So, if you want to keep your cash for a cold bottle of San Miguel on your balcony or a new pair of swimming trunks in one of the strip’s many gift shops, take note of the above.

The changes come after a year after a lively debate known as the ‘Benidorm umbrella wars’ erupted in the city.

Footage shared to social media showed tourists sprinting for sunbeds at the crack of dawn in the hopes of reserving a spot to frolic in the sun for the entire day.

Locals complained at the time that a lot of people were laying claim to a bed and then disappearing for the entire day.

It seems as though the Andalusian government is now cracking down on all elements of beachside competition and tomfoolery ahead of a busy summer period that will see thousands of Brits descend on the iconic location.

Related links:

David Bingham celebrates visiting all 875 Wetherspoon pubs

First pub dedicated to screening only women’s football launched

Topics:

Beach,benidorm,fines,Holidays,Spain,Summer,Travel,United Kingdom

RELATED ARTICLES

Major 24-car pile up near Gatwick Airport leaves at least 34 injured

Accident

Major 24-car pile up near Gatwick Airport leaves at least 34 injured

By Ryan Price

Jelly Babies voted the UK’s favourite sweets

Food

Jelly Babies voted the UK’s favourite sweets

By Ryan Price

Bizarre Kate Middleton conspiracy theories explode online as Royal not seen for months

Kate Middleton

Bizarre Kate Middleton conspiracy theories explode online as Royal not seen for months

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Lorry driver dramatically saved from cab hanging from bridge

Lorry driver dramatically saved from cab hanging from bridge

By Joseph Loftus

Boy becomes first person ever to be cured of terminal brain cancer

Boy

Boy becomes first person ever to be cured of terminal brain cancer

By Ryan Price

Girlfriend savagely rejected as she proposes to her boyfriend on live radio

Girlfriend savagely rejected as she proposes to her boyfriend on live radio

By Nina McLaughlin

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

celebrity

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

By Ryan Price

Marcus Rashford expresses regret over “reckless tackle” on Liverpool star

Football

Marcus Rashford expresses regret over “reckless tackle” on Liverpool star

By Ryan Price

Royal Family member Thomas Kingston was found with ‘traumatic head wound’ and ‘gun next to body’

Royal Family

Royal Family member Thomas Kingston was found with ‘traumatic head wound’ and ‘gun next to body’

By Charlie Herbert

Lorry driver dramatically saved from cab hanging from bridge

Lorry driver dramatically saved from cab hanging from bridge

By Joseph Loftus

Model says Leonardo DiCaprio gave surprise answer to question about his ’25 and under rule’

celebrity

Model says Leonardo DiCaprio gave surprise answer to question about his ’25 and under rule’

By Ryan Price

Boy becomes first person ever to be cured of terminal brain cancer

Boy

Boy becomes first person ever to be cured of terminal brain cancer

By Ryan Price

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Girlfriend savagely rejected as she proposes to her boyfriend on live radio

Girlfriend savagely rejected as she proposes to her boyfriend on live radio

By Nina McLaughlin

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

celebrity

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Geri Halliwell left ‘humiliated’ by leaked Christian Horner messages

Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell left ‘humiliated’ by leaked Christian Horner messages

By Charlie Herbert

Marcus Rashford expresses regret over “reckless tackle” on Liverpool star

Football

Marcus Rashford expresses regret over “reckless tackle” on Liverpool star

By Ryan Price

Royal Family member Thomas Kingston was found with ‘traumatic head wound’ and ‘gun next to body’

Royal Family

Royal Family member Thomas Kingston was found with ‘traumatic head wound’ and ‘gun next to body’

By Charlie Herbert

Eugene Levy says they’re ‘open’ to bringing back Schitt’s Creek

Entertainment

Eugene Levy says they’re ‘open’ to bringing back Schitt’s Creek

By Ryan Price

Influencer goes viral for selling jars of her own farts that ‘last up to 30 days’

farts

Influencer goes viral for selling jars of her own farts that ‘last up to 30 days’

By Charlie Herbert

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

Drink

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories