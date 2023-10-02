Tyson Fury pays tribute to murdered cousin with new child’s name

The Fury’s welcomed their seventh child last month

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have paid tribute to the boxer’s murdered cousin with the name of their seventh child.

Paris gave birth to her seventh child, a baby boy, in September and has finally confirmed his name.

In an interview with OK! the mum confirmed her son is called Prince Rico Paris.

The name Rico is of Spanish origin and means ‘brave ruler’.

Their son will go by Rico, the parents revealed to the publication.

All four of Tyson and Paris’s sons are called Prince because Tyson said “I’m a king and they’re princes until they earn their rightful name”.

Paris said all of her children have unusual names, but there’s a touching meaning behind Rico’s name.

They decided to name their baby boy after Tyson’s cousin Rico Burton, who was murdered in 2022.

In August this year, was found guilty of Rico Burton’s murder, and was jailed for life.

There is also a tribute to his mum Paris because the mum said it was about time one of their kids was named after her.

She told the publication: “All of my kids have got unusual names and obviously it’s also really personal to Tyson.”

“We also added my name because I’ve had seven kids and I still haven’t had one named after me, so Tyson thought, ‘Come on, it’s about time!’”

Paris and Tyson are also parents to six other children, sons Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, and Prince Adonis Amaziah.

They also have three daughters – Venezuala Lynda, Valencia Amber, and Athena Amour.

Related links:

Tyson Fury and Usyk have signed contracts for fight this year

Tyson Fury proposes tag-team fight against Usyk and Joshua

Paris Fury said to be ‘heartbroken’ over response to Netflix show as Tyson is slammed