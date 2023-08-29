Search icon

29th Aug 2023

Paris Fury said to be ‘heartbroken’ over response to Netflix show as Tyson is slammed

Charlie Herbert

Paris Fury said to be 'heartbroken' over response to Netflix show as Tyson is slammed

Paris ‘didn’t expect her husband to receive such a bad reception from the public’

Paris Fury is reportedly “heartbroken” and “upset” after some viewers of At Home With The Furys criticised her husband Tyson for how he treats her.

The reality series, which takes a look at Tyson Fury’s family life with his wife and their six children, has become the most streamed show on Netflix since its premiere earlier this month.

In particular, the show has been praised for its open and honest look at how the boxer’s well-documented mental health issues affect his family life.

And although Paris has been praised by some for how she deals with this, some viewers have voiced their anger at how the heavyweight boxer sometimes speaks to his wife.

On social media, one person labelled the way Tyson treats Paris as “absolutely vile”, whilst others said it was “uncomfortable to watch.”

And the reaction to her relationship with Tyson has left Paris “heartbroke” according to a source close to her.

They said: “Paris is heartbroken by the comments she’s seeing about Tyson. She has always known he’s someone difficult to get your head around and that can be hard work, but she didn’t expect him to receive such a bad reception from the public.”

The source told OK! magazine: “She’s so headstrong, so she’s finding it hard to see so many comments taking pity on her for the way Tyson’s mental health sometimes causes him to behave.”

Plenty of praise has come in for Paris though as well, with some labelling her a “saint” and an “amazing woman.”

https://twitter.com/thehawkflyshigh/status/1693062175571739117?s=20
https://twitter.com/thelukehutch_/status/1693042874395345347?s=20

Since the show’s release, the couple have spoken about how Tyson had second thoughts about the programme and even tried to cancel it while they were recording.

And whilst they did eventually go ahead with the full series, there are no plans for any follow-ups, with Tyson reportedly turning down millions for another two seasons of the show.

