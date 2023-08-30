Search icon

30th Aug 2023

Tyson Fury proposes tag-team fight against Usyk and Joshua

Charlie Herbert

Tyson Fury proposes tag-team fight against Usyk and Joshua

‘I’d actually batter them both on the same night, that’s how easy they are’

Tyson Fury has suggested he could take on Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua in a tag-team fight.

For years now, Fury has been linked to blockbuster bouts with first Joshua and more recently Usyk, which would unify the heavyweight division.

But nothing has ever come to fruition, and Fury’s next fight will be against UFC champion Francis Ngannou, a man with no professional boxing experience.

In his recent Netflix reality series, At Home With The Furys, the boxer is seen discussing the possibility of a fight against either Joshua or Fury in the future.

Fury reckons he would ‘batter’ Usyk and Joshua if he took them on in a tag-team match (Getty)

Fury didn’t think there was anything to be gained from him fighting either though, suggesting that a tag-team match against both of them at the same time would be more worth his time.

“Beating Usyk doesn’t do anything for me, who the flipping heck is he? Me giving Usyk a fight is like me not chucking him the bone, but chucking him the full dog’s home. Everybody expects me to beat Usyk, a middleweight guy who is smaller than me,” Fury said of his heavyweight rival.

“If he beat me it’s like ‘Oh my god, he beat the mammoth who no one couldn’t be beat!’ I’m not going to give somebody the opportunity to gain that. Hell no.

“It would probably be a better fight if Usyk and AJ fought me both together, like a tag-team. Just keep switching between rounds. I’d actually batter them both on the same night, that’s how easy they are.”

Fury will next be in action when he takes on Ngannou on October 29 in Saudi Arabia.

Whilst the fight will take place under the official rules of professional boxing, with three judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system, Fury’s WBC belt will not be on the line.

Speaking to JOE, Usyk gave his thoughts on the fight, and the fact that Fury is taking on a man who has no professional boxing experience.

@joeuk

Oleksandr Usyk says Fury vs Ngannou is “not good” for boxing 👀🥊 #usyk #tysonfury #francisngannou #boxing #boxingfans #MMA

♬ original sound – joe_co_uk

Over the weekend, Usyk defended his heavyweight titles with a controversial win against Britain’s Daniel Dubois.

Should Fury beat Ngannou as expected, a much-anticipated clash with the Ukrainian could be on the cards at the start of next year, with Saudi Arabia once again the likely location.

But considering how long we’ve been waiting for an undisputed bout between the pair, and the amount of times a fight has supposedly been agreed only for talks to then collapse, who knows whether we’ll ever see the two face off.

Meanwhile, Joshua knocked out Robert Helenius earlier this month, a victory which looks to have set up a fight with the big-hitting Deontay Wilder next.

Paris Fury said to be ‘heartbroken’ over response to Netflix show as Tyson is slammed

Tyson Fury fears he may have to move out of family home after Netflix series

Tyson Fury reveals he gets stick for shopping in Aldi and Lidl

Anthony Joshua,Boxing,Oleksandr Usyk,Tyson Fury

Paris Fury said to be ‘heartbroken’ over response to Netflix show as Tyson is slammed

At Home with the Fury's

Paris Fury said to be ‘heartbroken’ over response to Netflix show as Tyson is slammed

By Charlie Herbert

Tyson Fury fears he may have to move out of family home after Netflix series

At Home with the Fury's

Tyson Fury fears he may have to move out of family home after Netflix series

By Callum Boyle

TNT pundits lose their mind over Daniel Dubois’ ‘low blow’ against Oleksandr Usyk

Boxing

TNT pundits lose their mind over Daniel Dubois’ ‘low blow’ against Oleksandr Usyk

By Lee Costello

Alleged sectarian abuse from Rangers fans prompts Steve Clarke to hit out at ‘dark ages’ mentality in Scottish football

Football

Alleged sectarian abuse from Rangers fans prompts Steve Clarke to hit out at ‘dark ages’ mentality in Scottish football

By Marc Mayo

Proud parent Cristiano Ronaldo shares footage of son’s impressive chip

Cristiano Ronaldo

Proud parent Cristiano Ronaldo shares footage of son’s impressive chip

By JOE

You have four minutes to do this tricky Everton and Liverpool quiz

Everton

You have four minutes to do this tricky Everton and Liverpool quiz

By Patrick McCarry

Celtic fans delighted as Scott Sinclair scores winner just hours after signing

Celtic

Celtic fans delighted as Scott Sinclair scores winner just hours after signing

By Darragh Murphy

Manny Pacquiao to face welterweight champion Jessie Vargas in comeback fight

Boxing

Manny Pacquiao to face welterweight champion Jessie Vargas in comeback fight

By Carl Anka

PIC: Conor McGregor reminds everyone he’s still the champ with his St Patrick’s Day message

Conor McGregor

PIC: Conor McGregor reminds everyone he’s still the champ with his St Patrick’s Day message

By Kevin Beirne

Huge alligator weighing 57 stone sets record and leaves hunters ‘mentally exhausted’

Animals

Huge alligator weighing 57 stone sets record and leaves hunters ‘mentally exhausted’

By Steve Hopkins

Chelsea Supporters’ Trust accuse club of ‘penny-pinching’

Chelsea

Chelsea Supporters’ Trust accuse club of ‘penny-pinching’

By Callum Boyle

‘Beer goggles’ study finds alcohol does not make people seem better looking

Alcohol

‘Beer goggles’ study finds alcohol does not make people seem better looking

By Steve Hopkins

Kylian Mbappe close to joining Real Madrid

Football

Kylian Mbappe close to joining Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

First ever ‘alien’ objects found at bottom of Pacific Ocean

First ever ‘alien’ objects found at bottom of Pacific Ocean

By Joseph Loftus

Florence Pugh says anger at her nipple-baring dress shows people are ‘terrified of the human body’

Fashion

Florence Pugh says anger at her nipple-baring dress shows people are ‘terrified of the human body’

By Charlie Herbert

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk will be named PFA Players’ Player of the Year on Thursday

Football

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk will be named PFA Players’ Player of the Year on Thursday

By Wayne Farry

Francesco Totti reveals how he showed childhood disdain for Lazio in his sticker collections

Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti reveals how he showed childhood disdain for Lazio in his sticker collections

By Simon Lloyd

Everton fans are getting very excited about Morgan Schneiderlin

Everton

Everton fans are getting very excited about Morgan Schneiderlin

By Nooruddean Choudry

Kenneth Branagh to play Boris Johnson in TV drama about Covid-19

Kenneth Branagh to play Boris Johnson in TV drama about Covid-19

By Wil Jones

Every football fan can sympathise with Jeff Stelling’s reaction to Hartlepool’s woes

Jeff Stelling

Every football fan can sympathise with Jeff Stelling’s reaction to Hartlepool’s woes

By Kevin Beirne

Dad reveals all about the moment his penis fell off – and how he replaced it with a bigger one

men's health

Dad reveals all about the moment his penis fell off – and how he replaced it with a bigger one

By Steve Hopkins

Load more stories