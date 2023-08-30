Tyson Fury proposes tag-team fight against Usyk and Joshua

‘I’d actually batter them both on the same night, that’s how easy they are’

Tyson Fury has suggested he could take on Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua in a tag-team fight.

For years now, Fury has been linked to blockbuster bouts with first Joshua and more recently Usyk, which would unify the heavyweight division.

But nothing has ever come to fruition, and Fury’s next fight will be against UFC champion Francis Ngannou, a man with no professional boxing experience.

In his recent Netflix reality series, At Home With The Furys, the boxer is seen discussing the possibility of a fight against either Joshua or Fury in the future.

Fury reckons he would ‘batter’ Usyk and Joshua if he took them on in a tag-team match (Getty)

Fury didn’t think there was anything to be gained from him fighting either though, suggesting that a tag-team match against both of them at the same time would be more worth his time.

“Beating Usyk doesn’t do anything for me, who the flipping heck is he? Me giving Usyk a fight is like me not chucking him the bone, but chucking him the full dog’s home. Everybody expects me to beat Usyk, a middleweight guy who is smaller than me,” Fury said of his heavyweight rival.

“If he beat me it’s like ‘Oh my god, he beat the mammoth who no one couldn’t be beat!’ I’m not going to give somebody the opportunity to gain that. Hell no.

“It would probably be a better fight if Usyk and AJ fought me both together, like a tag-team. Just keep switching between rounds. I’d actually batter them both on the same night, that’s how easy they are.”

Fury will next be in action when he takes on Ngannou on October 29 in Saudi Arabia.

Whilst the fight will take place under the official rules of professional boxing, with three judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system, Fury’s WBC belt will not be on the line.

Speaking to JOE, Usyk gave his thoughts on the fight, and the fact that Fury is taking on a man who has no professional boxing experience.

Over the weekend, Usyk defended his heavyweight titles with a controversial win against Britain’s Daniel Dubois.

Should Fury beat Ngannou as expected, a much-anticipated clash with the Ukrainian could be on the cards at the start of next year, with Saudi Arabia once again the likely location.

But considering how long we’ve been waiting for an undisputed bout between the pair, and the amount of times a fight has supposedly been agreed only for talks to then collapse, who knows whether we’ll ever see the two face off.

Meanwhile, Joshua knocked out Robert Helenius earlier this month, a victory which looks to have set up a fight with the big-hitting Deontay Wilder next.

