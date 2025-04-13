Trump takes cognitive test and claims ‘I got every answer right’ as president undergoes medical exams

He also claimed that he has a ‘good heart’ and ‘a very good soul’.

Donald Trump has said that he “got every answer right” in a cognitive test after undergoing medical exams.

The US President underwent a medical at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Friday.

The 78-year-old revealed he took cognitive tests as part of the medical, which many believe to be a swipe at former President Joe Biden, who was criticised for a perceived decline in cognitive abilities while he was in the White House.

Following the medical, Trump said that he had a “good heart” and “a very good soul.”

Posting to his social media platform Truth Social, he said: “I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!

“I think I did well.

“Overall I felt I was in very good shape. Good heart. A good soul.

“Very good soul. I took — I wanted to be a little different than Biden. I took a cognitive test. I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right.”

Trump added that his medical report would be revealed on Sunday. However, he did say last year that he would “very gladly” release his medical reports, which he never did.

He has full authority over what medical details are released to the public.