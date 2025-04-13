Search icon

News

13th Apr 2025

Trump takes cognitive test and claims ‘I got every answer right’ as president undergoes medical exams

Sean Crosbie

He also claimed that he has a ‘good heart’ and ‘a very good soul’.

Donald Trump has said that he “got every answer right” in a cognitive test after undergoing medical exams.

The US President underwent a medical at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Friday.

The 78-year-old revealed he took cognitive tests as part of the medical, which many believe to be a swipe at former President Joe Biden, who was criticised for a perceived decline in cognitive abilities while he was in the White House.

Following the medical, Trump said that he had a “good heart” and “a very good soul.”

Posting to his social media platform Truth Social, he said: “I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!

“I think I did well.

“Overall I felt I was in very good shape. Good heart. A good soul.

“Very good soul. I took — I wanted to be a little different than Biden. I took a cognitive test. I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right.”

Trump added that his medical report would be revealed on Sunday. However, he did say last year that he would “very gladly” release his medical reports, which he never did.

He has full authority over what medical details are released to the public.

Topics:

Donald Trump

RELATED ARTICLES

Green Day swap ‘American Idiot’ lyric to take swipe at Donald Trump during Coachella set

Coachella

Green Day swap ‘American Idiot’ lyric to take swipe at Donald Trump during Coachella set

By Sean Crosbie

China raises tariff on US to 125% as trade war continues

Donald Trump

China raises tariff on US to 125% as trade war continues

By Sean Crosbie

Doctor warns Donald Trump ‘faces serious health condition’

Donald Trump

Doctor warns Donald Trump ‘faces serious health condition’

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Prince Harry claims police protection was stripped to ‘trap’ him in royal family

Prince Harry claims police protection was stripped to ‘trap’ him in royal family

By Ava Keady

Drinking too much alcohol could cause long-term brain damage

Drinking too much alcohol could cause long-term brain damage

By Ava Keady

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

News

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

By Harry Warner

Woman has skull reattached after being ‘decapitated’ in freak football injury

Football

Woman has skull reattached after being ‘decapitated’ in freak football injury

By Sean Crosbie

Survey shows 75% of men are more loyal to their barber than their partners

Survey shows 75% of men are more loyal to their barber than their partners

By Ava Keady

Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother following ‘unacceptable behaviour’

Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother following ‘unacceptable behaviour’

By Ava Keady

Prince Harry claims police protection was stripped to ‘trap’ him in royal family

Prince Harry claims police protection was stripped to ‘trap’ him in royal family

By Ava Keady

Drinking too much alcohol could cause long-term brain damage

Drinking too much alcohol could cause long-term brain damage

By Ava Keady

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

News

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

By Harry Warner

Woman has skull reattached after being ‘decapitated’ in freak football injury

Football

Woman has skull reattached after being ‘decapitated’ in freak football injury

By Sean Crosbie

Survey shows 75% of men are more loyal to their barber than their partners

Survey shows 75% of men are more loyal to their barber than their partners

By Ava Keady

The Premier League: Follow all the action live

Football

The Premier League: Follow all the action live

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother following ‘unacceptable behaviour’

Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother following ‘unacceptable behaviour’

By Ava Keady

Ruben Amorim makes huge decision on Andre Onana ahead of Newcastle clash

Ruben Amorim makes huge decision on Andre Onana ahead of Newcastle clash

By Harry Warner

School of Rock star Nicky Katt dies aged 54

Hollywood

School of Rock star Nicky Katt dies aged 54

By Sean Crosbie

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admitted to hospital

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admitted to hospital

By Joseph Loftus

An addictive new crime thriller series is now available to watch on streaming

Crime Thriller

An addictive new crime thriller series is now available to watch on streaming

By Stephen Porzio

One of TV’s best comedy shows CANCELLED in shock move

it's always sunny in philadelphia

One of TV’s best comedy shows CANCELLED in shock move

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories