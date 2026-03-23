Greggs to be served on flights for the very first time

Sausage rolls with new flavours while you're flying

You can now eat sausage rolls while up in the air, as a British airline has teamed up with Greggs to launch limited-edition sausage roll dipping sauces.

EasyJet and easyJet holidays teamed up with the bakery chain and the new flavours are inspired by the airline's holiday destinations.

The flavours include a spin on the French classic Tarte Tatin, an original twist on the much-loved Spanish Sangria as well as a Kebab-inspired flavour that delivers a taste of Turkey.

The cabin crew of easyJet have already served up a taste of their new destinations at some of North East’s most famous landmarks.

These include the Tyne Bridge, St James’ Park and the Angel of the North.

Today, March 23, travellers flying with the airline from Newcastle Airport will be treated to the much-loved Geordie pastry and destination-inspired dipping sauces for free.

Geordies have a chance to get their hands on the free limited-edition dipping sauces throughout the week, with a special easyJet cabin crew service landing in Newcastle city centre.

The new base at Newcastle Airport will be home to three easyJet aircraft, supporting around 1,200 jobs, including 140 direct roles for pilots and cabin crew.