Quadruple amputee cornhole pro accused of shooting man dead and dumping his body

He has been charged with murder

A quadruple amputee, professional cornhole player has been accused of shooting a man dead and dumping his body in a back yard.

Dayton James Webber has been charged with first and second second-degree murder after he was arrested yesterday in connection with a fatal shooting in the United States.

Webber became a professional cornhole player in 2021, participating in the American Cornhole League.

The incident happened in La Plata, Maryland, around 40 miles to the south of the nation's capital, Washington D.C.

The 27-year-old was held overnight in Albermarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail in Virginia, but is expected to be extradited to La Plata, as per a press release by Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Further details were revealed by the police in this release.

The statement shared witness testimony as well as an image of Webber.

It read: "On March 22 at 10:25 p.m., officers with the La Plata Police Department were flagged down by two people near the area of La Plata Road and Radio Station Road in La Plata.

"A preliminary investigation revealed the witnesses were in the back seat of a car when the driver, Dayton James Webber, 27, of La Plata, shot and killed the front seat passenger during an argument.

The statement says that Webber then "pulled over" and "asked the passengers to help pull the victim out of the car".

The witnesses refused, got out the car and left the scene as Webber fled "with the victim still in the car".

The statement added: "Nearly two hours later, a resident in the 10000 block of Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall, MD called 9-1-1 to report a body in a yard.

"Officers responded and found the victim, Bradrick Michael Wells, 27, of Waldorf, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Webber’s arrest, and located Webber’s car in Charlottesville, Virginia. Webber was found at a nearby hospital seeking treatment for a medical issue.

"Upon being released from the hospital, Webber was arrested by officers with the Albemarle County Police Department and was charged as a fugitive from justice."

The investigation remains ongoing.

Webber was diagnosed with Streptococcus pneumoniae when he was 10 years old, a bacterial infection that affected his arms and legs.

He said that this infection left him with a 3 per cent chance of survival, needing his arms and legs amputated to rid his body of the infection.

He would go on to become the first quadruple amputee to compete in the American Cornhole League and was named the best cornhole player in Maryland in 2020.

Webber told ESPN in August 2024: “I’m thankful for the Lord and giving those surgeons the power that He did that day to make such a miracle happen.”

In a statement posted to Instagram on Monday, the ACL said it was aware of the allegations against Webber.

The statement read: “We respect the judicial process and will not comment on specific allegations or details while proceedings are ongoing.