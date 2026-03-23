The change comes into effect from today

The UK government's plan to scrap most short-term prison sentences has come into effect from today, Monday, 23 March.

In what is one of the most significant changes to the UK jail system in decades, offenders who would have received short-term jail sentences are now more likely to receive suspended sentences instead.

The change means that courts must halt handing out short term prison stints, except for in a number of specific or exceptional circumstances.

It comes as part of the Sentencing Act 2026, which MPs passed in January, which aims to ease overcrowding in prisons.

The new rules apply to those who are convicted from today onwards, meaning those who were previously convicted but are yet to be sentenced will not benefit from the reforms.

Government statistics indicate there are around 6,000 people serving short-term sentences in jail at any one time, on average.

This group is most likely to reoffend after leaving the prison system, and therefore campaigners say it is cheaper and more effective for these to serve community-based sentences instead.