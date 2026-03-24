Price cap to be placed on vet prescription fees in UK

Good news pet owners!

A price cap is set to be introduced on vet prescription fees, as well as other changes, the UK's competition watchdog has said.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has decided to step in following a three-year investigation which found prices had been rising at nearly twice the rate of inflation while customers were being overcharged for commonly prescribed medicines.

The cap means that pet owners will now pay a maximum of £21 for their first prescription and £12.50 for any other medicines.

The watchdog is also obliging vets to tell customers about savings they could make by buying medicines online.

Other changes to be enforced by the CMA include requiring vets to publish a comprehensive price list for standard services.

These include consultations, common procedures, diagnostics, written prescriptions and cremation options.

Meanwhile, written estimates in advance of any treatment expected to cost in excess of £500 will have to be given to customers, with emergencies as exceptions.

A comparison site will also be set up to allow pet owners to make decisions on vet prices easier.

Furthermore, vets will need to clearly disclose if they are part of a group or an independent business, using signs on sites and online.