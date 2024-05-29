Search icon

29th May 2024

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

She also won’t ever let her daughter go on sleepovers

A woman has sparked debate online after she revealing that she won’t leave her daughter alone with a male relative.

Mum-of-two Aubrey shared the controversial opinion on her TikTok channel, @theorganicmami, where she posts updates from her life.

In a GRWT (Get Ready With Me) video titled ‘Controversial ways I’m raising my daughter’, the young mum voiced her divisive opinion.

She started off by saying: “No sleepovers, not even with family members. And she will never be left alone with a male. I don’t care if you’re the grandparent, the uncle or the cousin.”

The mum made it clear that she won’t treat her daughter differently to how she would treat a son.

“For instance, me letting my son go out late but not my daughter because it’s too dangerous for a woman – I’m just going to treat them both the same,” she continued.

Aubrey also was confident that her children won’t be able to keep any secrets from her and her husband, adding: “If you’re one of those people now saying ‘I’ll give you candy when your mum’s not here, just don’t tell her’, that’s the quickest way to never see us again.”

It’s not just her daughter who will have rules to abide by, with the TikTok mum continuing: “She doesn’t have to kiss you, hug you, or sit on your lap just because you asked her to and because you’re a relative and haven’t seen her in a long time.

“She doesn’t have to respect you if you don’t also respect her, as a child she still will have opinions and emotions and she is allowed to feel a certain way.”

Aubrey also revealed her plans to homeschool her daughter and to use holistic methods for healthcare instead of medicine.

She explained: “We’re not going to do a public school system that makes you sit at a desk for eight hours and not learn anything you really care about.

“I am teaching her to stand up for herself, set boundaries and say no.”

A lot of what Aubrey said sparked debate and anger in the comments, with plenty of people saying that rules like a ban on sleepovers would end up robbing her daughter of her childhood.

“She won’t ever be allowed to have sleepovers with her friends? No judgement. Just those were some of my best childhood memories,” one person commented.

Another said: “If you know the parents and the kid, I don’t see the harm in sleepovers, they’re honestly some of my best memories.”

But some admired the mum for putting her daughter first.

“So many things happened to me as a child AT A SLEEPOVER!! Good for you mama,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “I used to get so mad at my mum for not letting me go to sleepovers. But now that I’m a mum, I understand.”

A third said: “I used to be forced to let male family and friends give me kisses, hugs, and sit on their laps as a kid. It was ‘cute’ and it traumatised me.”

