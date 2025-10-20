Tel Aviv football derby cancelled after ‘violent riots’ which ‘posed a danger to lives

It comes just days after Maccabi Tel Aviv away fans were banned from attending a game at Aston Villa next month.

The Tel Aviv football derby was cancelled following “violent riots,” Israeli police say.

The game between Tel Aviv sides Hapoel and Maccabi had been due to take place at Bloomfield Stadium, the stadium shared by both clubs.

But the match was called off “following disturbances and violent riots” in which 13 civilians and three officers were injured by pyrotechnic devices, according to a statement from Israeli police.

“These are very serious incidents that posed a real danger to the lives of police officers and civilians,” they added.

Twelve civilians and three officers were injured, police said, while nine people were arrested and 16 detained for questioning.

BREAKING: Tel Aviv derby football match cancelled after riots broke out in and around the stadiumhttps://t.co/G8gDzyqv3Q



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/85XBwryrXL — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 19, 2025

However, in their own statement, Hapoel Tel Aviv accused police of “brutal violence”, claiming police were “preparing for war rather than a sporting event.”

The club accused officers of “indiscriminately beating fans” and labelled it a “scandalous decision” to cancel the match, Sky News reports.

A derby match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv has been called off in Israel because the police didn't deem it safe. pic.twitter.com/Xe6Hq0KRXp — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 19, 2025

A Maccabi statement read: “Following the police’s decision, it was determined that the Tel Aviv derby will not take place tonight.”

The derby’s cancellation comes just days after Maccabi fans were banned from attending an away match against Aston Villa in the Europa League next month.

Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group said the decision was due to a high risk of violence based on “current intelligence and previous incidents,” a decision supported by West Midlands Police.

But there was almost-universal outrage from British politicians in response to the ban, with the government saying it was working with authorities to reverse the decision.

Following the ugly scenes at the Tel Aviv derby, many pointed out on social media how the police and authorities have seemingly been vindicated in their decision to ban Maccabi fans.

Events in Israel today suggest that perhaps the West Mids police made the correct decision in banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans after all.



I had really hoped that a compromise could have been found and away fans allowed in whilst the local community could also feel protected, but… — Nick Lowles (@lowles_nick) October 19, 2025

There’s been a huge effort to use the banning of violent Israeli football "fans" to again push the false claim that any criticism of Israel is anti-Semitic.



This news exposes how absurd that campaign has been.



The people of Birmingham have a right to be kept safe. https://t.co/cdvjZIuuRz — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) October 19, 2025

West Midlands Police made an assessment that inviting violent football hooligans from Maccabi would be unsafe



But @Keir_Starmer and @ShabanaMahmood called it antisemitic



Tonight, Israeli police cancel a match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv as it goes violent,… pic.twitter.com/jjVgxJlmQY — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 19, 2025

It would seem that Tel Aviv Police have forced the cancellation of tonight’s match between Maccabi Tel Aviv & their neighbours because of violent scenes



When it comes to football related violence, the police – not politicians, not armchair pundits – know what’s safe & what isn’t pic.twitter.com/Vn33aaTHwq — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) October 19, 2025