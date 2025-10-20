Search icon

News

20th Oct 2025

Tel Aviv football derby cancelled after ‘violent riots’ which ‘posed a danger to lives

Charlie Herbert

It comes just days after Maccabi Tel Aviv away fans were banned from attending a game at Aston Villa next month.

The Tel Aviv football derby was cancelled following “violent riots,” Israeli police say.

The game between Tel Aviv sides Hapoel and Maccabi had been due to take place at Bloomfield Stadium, the stadium shared by both clubs.

But the match was called off “following disturbances and violent riots” in which 13 civilians and three officers were injured by pyrotechnic devices, according to a statement from Israeli police.

“These are very serious incidents that posed a real danger to the lives of police officers and civilians,” they added.

Twelve civilians and three officers were injured, police said, while nine people were arrested and 16 detained for questioning.

However, in their own statement, Hapoel Tel Aviv accused police of “brutal violence”, claiming police were “preparing for war rather than a sporting event.”

The club accused officers of “indiscriminately beating fans” and labelled it a “scandalous decision” to cancel the match, Sky News reports.

A Maccabi statement read: “Following the police’s decision, it was determined that the Tel Aviv derby will not take place tonight.”

The derby’s cancellation comes just days after Maccabi fans were banned from attending an away match against Aston Villa in the Europa League next month.

Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group said the decision was due to a high risk of violence based on “current intelligence and previous incidents,” a decision supported by West Midlands Police.

But there was almost-universal outrage from British politicians in response to the ban, with the government saying it was working with authorities to reverse the decision.

Following the ugly scenes at the Tel Aviv derby, many pointed out on social media how the police and authorities have seemingly been vindicated in their decision to ban Maccabi fans.

Topics:

Israel

RELATED ARTICLES

Keir Starmer responds to decision to ban Israeli football club fans from Aston Villa game

Football

Keir Starmer responds to decision to ban Israeli football club fans from Aston Villa game

By Sammi Minion

Greta Thunberg claims Israeli guards beat and abused her in captivity

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg claims Israeli guards beat and abused her in captivity

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump provides update on Gaza riviera plan

Gaza

Donald Trump provides update on Gaza riviera plan

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

Amazon

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

By Nina McLaughlin

Former WWE star ‘Sir Mo’ Robert Horne has died aged 58

sensitive

Former WWE star ‘Sir Mo’ Robert Horne has died aged 58

By JOE

Two people confirmed dead after cargo plane skids off runway

Hong Kong

Two people confirmed dead after cargo plane skids off runway

By Nina McLaughlin

Wood burning stoves may damage lungs akin to cigarettes, study warns

Health

Wood burning stoves may damage lungs akin to cigarettes, study warns

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump shares bizarre AI video of him in fighter jet dumping faeces on protestors

Donald Trump

Donald Trump shares bizarre AI video of him in fighter jet dumping faeces on protestors

By Nina McLaughlin

Town’s annual poppy display axed after council clamps down after flag flying

England

Town’s annual poppy display axed after council clamps down after flag flying

By JOE

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

Amazon

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

By Nina McLaughlin

Former WWE star ‘Sir Mo’ Robert Horne has died aged 58

sensitive

Former WWE star ‘Sir Mo’ Robert Horne has died aged 58

By JOE

Two people confirmed dead after cargo plane skids off runway

Hong Kong

Two people confirmed dead after cargo plane skids off runway

By Nina McLaughlin

Wood burning stoves may damage lungs akin to cigarettes, study warns

Health

Wood burning stoves may damage lungs akin to cigarettes, study warns

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump shares bizarre AI video of him in fighter jet dumping faeces on protestors

Donald Trump

Donald Trump shares bizarre AI video of him in fighter jet dumping faeces on protestors

By Nina McLaughlin

Liverpool vs Man United – Follow all of the action in our live hub

Liverpool vs Man United – Follow all of the action in our live hub

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Town’s annual poppy display axed after council clamps down after flag flying

England

Town’s annual poppy display axed after council clamps down after flag flying

By JOE

Officials reveal what was stolen from the Louvre in seven-minute heist

France

Officials reveal what was stolen from the Louvre in seven-minute heist

By Nina McLaughlin

Israel reportedly launches strikes on Gaza after accusing Hamas of ‘ceasefire violation’

Israel reportedly launches strikes on Gaza after accusing Hamas of ‘ceasefire violation’

By JOE

Prime Video is about to add one of 2025’s twistiest thriller shows

harlan coben

Prime Video is about to add one of 2025’s twistiest thriller shows

By Stephen Porzio

Walkers confirm they have permanently axed classic 1980s crisps

1980s

Walkers confirm they have permanently axed classic 1980s crisps

By Nina McLaughlin

Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery

Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories