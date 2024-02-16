Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of woman killed in Super Bowl parade shooting

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of a mum killed during the Super Bowl parade shooting in Kansas City.

On Wednesday, Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed in a shooting at Union Station in Kansas City during a parade to celebrate the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl last weekend.

The attack resulted in 22 people being injured, and the death of Lopez-Galvan, a local DJ in the area.

Following the news of her death, a GoFundMe was set up to raise money for her family.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed in the shooting on February 14 (Facebook)

The page says: “Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many.

“We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated.”

The fundraiser had an initial target of $75,000, which it was close to reaching before Taylor Swift’s huge donation.

She had been at the Super Bowl to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is one of the stars of the Chiefs team and had been at the parade.

On Friday (February 16), the singer made two donations of $50,000, along with the message: “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.”

Swift made the donations on Friday (GoFundMe)

At the time of writing, $183,648 has been raised.

Following her Lopez-Galvan’s death, the radio station she worked at shared a tribute on Facebook.

It read: “It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family.

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community.”

Three suspected shooters are in custody following the attack. Sky News reports that two of the three are juveniles, and that they are undergoing questioning regarding their alleged involvement in the shooting.