One dead and three in critical condition after shooting during Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

Police have confirmed the news

One person has died and three are in a critical condition following a shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration parade.

Michael Hopkins, of the Kansas City Fire Department, said three people are in a critical condition, five are serious and one is in a non-life-threatening condition.

Officials have said that the shootings took place as Chiefs fans were leaving the scene.

Police revealed earlier in the afternoon that two armed men had been detained.

Over one million people were expected to be in attendance as the Chiefs returned home to celebrate their third Super Bowl win in five years.

Officers have released a statement to say that they are working on trying to release everyone from inside Union Station – where the shots were fired.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shots have been fired at the site of a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, police say.pic.twitter.com/FE3TQDnnBM — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 14, 2024

They said: “We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims.

“Many of you have footage of many officers securing union station, they are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside union station and expedite care of those injured.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said on social media, “I have been evacuated and am out of harm’s way. I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates from @kcpolice. Please stay safe.”

“We see people running and we hear gunshots and we take off running. And we look over and there’s a guy next to us on the ground,” witness Jennifer Wilbers told KMBC.

Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson told KMBC that the Chiefs players and their families are safe while Patrick Mahomes has also posted on social media, saying: “Praying for Kansas City…”