Angry Super Bowl viewers all make the same complaint after Chiefs win

Super Bowl fans have been left irritated after the event took place last night.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Kansas City Chiefs came out victorious, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

This marks the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl win in the space of five years, which is a pretty impressive feat.

However, the fact that the game went into overtime is pretty rare, as it was only the second time in the history of the Super Bowl that it has happened.

Some fans have got pretty up in arms about this fact, and have said that the overtime combined with the Chiefs winning the Vince Lombardi trophy once again means that the game was rigged.

“This sh*t is so f***ing rigged i am sick to my stomach,” one person wrote.

A second put: “F***ing stupid disgusting fixed game.”

“NFL IS NOT A REAL SPORT, THIS SH*T WAS SCRIPTED FOR CHIEFS TO WIN,” a third said.

While a fourth put: “49ers fans Super Bowl was rigged.”

“Chiefs beat 49ers in rigged game,” a fifth wrote.

Despite the backlash, it’s clear that the Chiefs’ win has made a whole lot of people happy – and not just those who have been longtime fans of the Kansas team.

The attendance of Taylor Swift and her star-studded group of friends made for an event that is expected to have brought in an even higher viewership than last year’s 115 million.