13th Feb 2024

Taylor Swift’s screentime for Super Bowl has been revealed following viewer complaints

Charlie Herbert

Taylor swift super bowl airtime

Swift-mania took over the NFL this season

Taylor Swift’s screentime during the Super Bowl has been revealed after fans complained about the amount of attention she was getting.

Super Bowl LVIII took place on Sunday and saw the Kansa City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

The game is always the big finish to the NFL season and is arguably the biggest day in the American sporting calendar.

But this year, millions were tuning in for one person, and they weren’t a player – it was Taylor Swift.

Swift-mania has taken over the sport this season after she started dating Chiefs star player Travis Kelce.

This has upset some NFL fans though, unhappy that she’s getting more attention than the on-field action.

The same complaints arose during the Super Bowl, with cameras quick to find her in the crowd alongside actress Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice.

Now, it’s been revealed how long she was actually onscreen for during the game to see if there’s any justification to the idea that she’s getting more attention than the players.

On Reddit, u/JPAnalyst timed how long Swift was on screen for the CBS broadcast of the Super Bowl.

Over the course of the four hour and eight minutes that the game lasted, the popstar was on screen for a total of… 54 seconds.

[OC] Amount of time CBS allocated to showing Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl
byu/JPAnalyst indataisbeautiful

Swift appeared on the broadcast 12 times, and her airtime equated to just 0.36 percent of the Super Bowl’s running time.

So there you go. It turns out the complaints about the attention Swift is getting are pretty over-exaggerated.

As always though, screentime was highly-sought after during the Super Bowl.

Advertisers were paying up to $7m to buy up to 30 seconds of advertising space during the showpiece event.

So, if Taylor Swift’s on-screen time would have had a rough value of $12.4 million (£9.8 million) in advertising.

Not that she needs much advertising.

