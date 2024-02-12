Travis Kelce responds to brutal footage of him pushing Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Everyone is saying the same thing…

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Kansas City Chiefs came out victorious, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes got their third ring, but the win did come with some controversial flash-points.

The 49ers, looking to avenge a 2020 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, started off well and forced quarter back Mahomes into his only interception of the post-season. Not long after, Isiah Pacheco gave up a costly turnover when he had the ball knocked loose during a carry, deep in the red-zone.

Kelce, who had been struggling to get in the game, was irate that he was not on the field to run protection, or a decoy route. He approached Chiefs head coach Andy Reid like a bull, knocking into him and roaring in his face. It was a shocking sight:

Travis Kelce PUSHES head coach Andy Reid 🚫😳 pic.twitter.com/niTZEPUX9H — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) February 12, 2024

Travis Kelce on Andy Reid push

Travis Kelce, who was embraced by girlfriend Taylor Swift after the game ended, told reporters that Andy Reid was ‘the greatest coach the game has ever seen’. On the shove, he explained:

“Ah, you guys saw that? I’m gonna keep that between us unless my ‘mic’d up’ [player microphone] tells the world. I was just telling him how much I love him.”

As for Reid, who has now led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl victories, he tried to laugh off the incident, telling CBS, “Travis keeps me young!

“Not so good [balance, from me] – he tested that hip out. He caught me off-balance – normally I get him a little bit but I didn’t have any feet under me.”

“He loves to play the game and he loves to help his team win,” Reid later said, in his press conference. “It’s not a selfish thing. As much he bumps into me, I get after him. We understand that. He just caught me off balance.”

Irate fans convinced Super Bowl 58 was “rigged”

Super Bowl fans have been left irritated after the event took place last night. This marks the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl win in the space of five years, which is a pretty impressive feat.

However, the fact that the game went into overtime is pretty rare, as it was only the second time in the history of the Super Bowl that it has happened.

Some fans have got pretty up in arms about this fact, and have said that the overtime combined with the Chiefs winning the Vince Lombardi trophy once again means that the game was rigged.

“This sh*t is so f***ing rigged i am sick to my stomach,” one person wrote. A second put: “F***ing stupid disgusting fixed game.”

“NFL IS NOT A REAL SPORT, THIS SH*T WAS SCRIPTED FOR CHIEFS TO WIN,” a third said.

While a fourth put: “49ers fans Super Bowl was rigged.” “Chiefs beat 49ers in rigged game,” a fifth wrote.

Despite the backlash, it’s clear that the Chiefs’ win has made a whole lot of people happy – and not just those who have been longtime fans of the Kansas team.

The attendance of Taylor Swift and her star-studded group of friends made for an event that is expected to have brought in an even higher viewership than last year’s 115 million.

