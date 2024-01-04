Switch 2 predicted to arrive in 2024 with £300 price point

Details about the next Nintendo Switch have been reported

Experts on the gaming industry have issued their predictions for the new console.

The Switch first came out seven years ago now, and it still reigns supreme as one of the most beloved consoles out there.

From Animal Crossing to Mario Kart, the portable device is what a lot of people credited with getting them through the crazy lockdown years.

However, it’s nearly time for a new version. Well, industry experts think so anyway.

Dr. Serkan Toto spoke to GamesIndustry.biz about what he thinks the Switch 2 will have in store, and people already have thoughts.

“The time is finally here for a Switch successor, even though I can say a ‘Pro’ model actually did exist and certain developers were already working with the dev kit,” Toto says.

“I believe the next hardware will drop next year for $400 (£315). There is a high chance that games will cost more, too: $70 (£55).

“The next system is also likely to be an iteration rather than a revolution. Nintendo might add some bells and whistles to the device, but it will be similar to the current Switch.

“And because there is Pokémon, and Pokémon is associated with handheld gaming, there is no way on earth Nintendo will drop the portability feature for their next big thing.”

Piers Harding-Rolls, an analyst for Ampere Analysis, predicts “the launch of a next-gen Nintendo console, more than likely a Switch 2, towards the end of the year.”

If this is the case, it seems gamers are in for a Switch version of the Nintendo 3DS. This console gave DS users an upgraded experience, but wasn’t a total revolution of the item.

Nintendo dismissed rumours of a new console last year, calling the reports ‘inaccurate’.

However, Eurogamer claimed that the company previewed an updated Switch at 2023 Gamescon.

So, it looks like gamers will have to wait with bated breath as to when and if they can expect a new version of the Switch.