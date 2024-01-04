Search icon

News

04th Jan 2024

Switch 2 predicted to arrive in 2024 with £300 price point

JOE

Details about the next Nintendo Switch have been reported

Experts on the gaming industry have issued their predictions for the new console.

The Switch first came out seven years ago now, and it still reigns supreme as one of the most beloved consoles out there.

From Animal Crossing to Mario Kart, the portable device is what a lot of people credited with getting them through the crazy lockdown years.

However, it’s nearly time for a new version. Well, industry experts think so anyway.

Dr. Serkan Toto spoke to GamesIndustry.biz about what he thinks the Switch 2 will have in store, and people already have thoughts.

“The time is finally here for a Switch successor, even though I can say a ‘Pro’ model actually did exist and certain developers were already working with the dev kit,” Toto says.

“I believe the next hardware will drop next year for $400 (£315). There is a high chance that games will cost more, too: $70 (£55).

“The next system is also likely to be an iteration rather than a revolution. Nintendo might add some bells and whistles to the device, but it will be similar to the current Switch.

“And because there is Pokémon, and Pokémon is associated with handheld gaming, there is no way on earth Nintendo will drop the portability feature for their next big thing.”

Piers Harding-Rolls, an analyst for Ampere Analysis, predicts “the launch of a next-gen Nintendo console, more than likely a Switch 2, towards the end of the year.”

If this is the case, it seems gamers are in for a Switch version of the Nintendo 3DS. This console gave DS users an upgraded experience, but wasn’t a total revolution of the item.

Nintendo dismissed rumours of a new console last year, calling the reports ‘inaccurate’.

However, Eurogamer claimed that the company previewed an updated Switch at 2023 Gamescon.

So, it looks like gamers will have to wait with bated breath as to when and if they can expect a new version of the Switch.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Driving

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

By Charlie Herbert

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

History

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

By Nina McLaughlin

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Jeremy Kyle is returning to TV tonight – and he promises new show will have ‘uncomfortable questions’

Entertainment

Jeremy Kyle is returning to TV tonight – and he promises new show will have ‘uncomfortable questions’

By Charlie Herbert

Madeleine McCann’s family ask for DNA test on Polish girl claiming to be Madeleine

Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann’s family ask for DNA test on Polish girl claiming to be Madeleine

By JOE

Teen charged over social media comments following Manchester attack

Manchester

Teen charged over social media comments following Manchester attack

By Alan Loughnane

Ofcom releases most complained about TV moments of 2021

2021

Ofcom releases most complained about TV moments of 2021

By Kieran Galpin

Danny Drinkwater charged with drink driving after crashing Range Rover

Chelsea FC

Danny Drinkwater charged with drink driving after crashing Range Rover

By Reuben Pinder

British man added to world’s ‘most wanted’ list with £50,000 reward for information

most wanted

British man added to world’s ‘most wanted’ list with £50,000 reward for information

By James Dawson

Tesco reveals its most popular meal deal of 2023

Tesco reveals its most popular meal deal of 2023

By Joseph Loftus

Luke Littler included in Premier League darts line up

Darts

Luke Littler included in Premier League darts line up

By Callum Boyle

Holidays workers should book off in 2024 to cheat the system and get 56 days off

Holidays workers should book off in 2024 to cheat the system and get 56 days off

By Joseph Loftus

Tributes paid after Olympian Melissa Hoskins dies and husband reportedly arrested

Tributes paid after Olympian Melissa Hoskins dies and husband reportedly arrested

By Nina McLaughlin

Burger King cook who didn’t miss a day of work in 27 years buys first home after fundraiser

Burger King cook who didn’t miss a day of work in 27 years buys first home after fundraiser

By Joseph Loftus

Erling Haaland hails former teammate Jadon Sancho ahead of Borussia Dortmund return

Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland hails former teammate Jadon Sancho ahead of Borussia Dortmund return

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Anthony Joshua’s offer to Deontay Wilder has been revealed but not yet accepted

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua’s offer to Deontay Wilder has been revealed but not yet accepted

By Darragh Murphy

Saudi consortium make £2.7bn bid to buy Chelsea

Chelsea

Saudi consortium make £2.7bn bid to buy Chelsea

By Simon Lloyd

Just 40 minutes long, Netflix’s amazing new documentary has people utterly gripped

Netflix

Just 40 minutes long, Netflix’s amazing new documentary has people utterly gripped

By Paul Moore

UFC champion Daniel Cormier finally explains weigh-in controversy

Anthony Johnson

UFC champion Daniel Cormier finally explains weigh-in controversy

By Ben Kiely

The rugby diet: everything an elite-level player eats in a day

Diet

The rugby diet: everything an elite-level player eats in a day

By Alex Roberts

A Friends version of Monopoly exists and could we BE any more excited

Friends

A Friends version of Monopoly exists and could we BE any more excited

By Keeley Ryan

Load more stories