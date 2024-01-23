Search icon

23rd Jan 2024

Ozzy Osbourne’s final concerts confirm as he ‘prepares farewell to fans’

Nina McLaughlin

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed his final performances

The 75-year-old is returning to the stage, despite being forced to cancel his previous gig dates as a result of his health issues.

In recent years, Ozzy’s Parkinson’s disease has meant that he has been forced to step back from touring.

A fall in 2019 further exacerbated his injuries from his 2003 near-fatal quad bike crash, which forced him to cancel his scheduled dates.

Since then, the music icon has played twice – once at the closing ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and once at an NFL football game.

‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly’

However, the latest update from Ozzy’s wife and manager Sharon Osbourne has given fans hope that they might be able to see the rock legend live once more.

“He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly’,” she said.

“We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from.

“His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect.

“And he can joke yeah. He has all these melodies in his head. Even if you don’t like his music you can’t not like Ozzy, he just draws you in.”

It comes after his announcement last year that he was quitting touring for good.

 “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans,” he wrote online at the time.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held on to your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.”

He added: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

