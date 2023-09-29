Search icon

News

29th Sep 2023

Server says people who can’t afford to tip 20% ‘don’t deserve to eat out’

Steve Hopkins

‘Anyone who says we should be getting paid a higher hourly…. Okay? But we aren’t’

A server has offered some very strong opinions on tipping, saying if people can’t afford to do, “they don’t deserve to eat out.”

The comment has divided the internet. While the gesture is discretionary in a lot of countries, in the US it is not only expected, but anything less than 20 per cent is considered cheap. But given how little some staff are paid, it is easy to understand the resentment towards penny-pinching dinners.

In a post on TikTok, a server who goes by the handle @mylasoasis_ , explained how she relies on tips to survive. Unlike the US, which offers a somewhat reasonable minimum wage, in the US that isn’t the case.

She makes ‘$3.63’ an hour £2.96 (£118.4 for 40 hours). In the UK the National Living Wage for those over 23 is £10.42.

The poster, who VT called Lillie, said in her video: “You can b**** and moan and tell me that my employer should be paying me a higher wage all you want, but this is America, and that’s not what is happening, OK?

“I get paid $3.63 from the restaurant that I work at. My earnings, my wage, comes from tips.”

She went on to explainer the food is cheaper, “because you’re expected to tip on it.”

Then delivered her highly controversial conclusion: “You don’t deserve to eat out if you cannot afford to tip. Like, it’s the same thing with a nanny.

“If you can’t afford to pay somebody else an entire salary, you don’t deserve a nanny.

“If you can’t afford to tip, you literally don’t deserve to eat out. Order to-go, or go to f*cking McDonald’s.”

“And to anyone who says we should be getting paid a higher hourly…. Okay??? But we aren’t. You not tipping is just going to make your eating out experience worse!”

While many commenters sympathised with Lillie, they didn’t much like the way she made her point. They also suggested she look for a new job.

One wrote: “I always tip but the whole entitlement thing is wild like just get a diff job then that doesn’t require you running around n pays you well hourly.”

Another echoed the sentiment, writing: “If you can not live off your job pay, find another job. This is ridiculous.”

A third commenter wrote: “No offence, but just find another job.”

However, another user also shared their struggle, saying they get paid $2.13 an hour “and we literally don’t get paychecks whatsoever.”

Laws around tipping differ from state to state, with the federal minimum wage currently being $7.25 an hour.

However, for tipped employees – such as waiters or bartenders – businesses in some states can pay as little as $2.13 as long as they can demonstrate the employee makes the minimum wage when tips are included. This is called the ‘tip credit’.

Some restaurants also include ‘tip pools’, where servers ‘tip out’ back of house staff in the kitchen. This became legal in 2020 when the Department of Labor introduced a new rule allowing tips to be shared.

But restaurants can only do this if they pay all their staff the full federal minimum wage and don’t use the tip credit.

Related links:

Bartender warns punters they’ll be judged for ordering double vodka tap water

Oktoberfest waiter praised for ‘super strength’ while carrying more than a dozen beers

Bartenders use a special number to let colleagues know there’s an attractive customer at the bar

The worst nightclub in Europe revealed – and it’s in the UK

Bartender shuts down customer who asked for ‘no ice’ to get more alcohol in drink

Topics:

restaurant,Restaurants,tipping

RELATED ARTICLES

Couple left with eye-watering bill at Gordon Ramsay restaurant after reading menu wrong

bill

Couple left with eye-watering bill at Gordon Ramsay restaurant after reading menu wrong

By Charlie Herbert

Domino’s worker leaves people shocked after revealing how much she makes in tips

America

Domino’s worker leaves people shocked after revealing how much she makes in tips

By Charlie Herbert

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

restaurant

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

A man and his van are helping feed the homeless

black lives matter

A man and his van are helping feed the homeless

By JOE

Teacher labels schoolgirl ‘despicable’ after she refuses to accept that someone can ‘identify as a cat’

Cats

Teacher labels schoolgirl ‘despicable’ after she refuses to accept that someone can ‘identify as a cat’

By JOE

Prince William and Kate make $1.3 billion in just 24 hours

Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate make $1.3 billion in just 24 hours

By Tobi Akingbade

Texas will drop murder charge against woman ‘for self-induced abortion’

abortion

Texas will drop murder charge against woman ‘for self-induced abortion’

By Kieran Galpin

Captured Brit soldiers forced to ask PM to let Putin’s ‘Prince of Darkness go’

Russia Ukraine

Captured Brit soldiers forced to ask PM to let Putin’s ‘Prince of Darkness go’

By April Curtin

Jon Stewart: British public will go through Milibands until they find one they like

General Election

Jon Stewart: British public will go through Milibands until they find one they like

By Nooruddean Choudry

Man denied entry to sports game after trying to take his ’emotional support alligator’

Alligator

Man denied entry to sports game after trying to take his ’emotional support alligator’

By Charlie Herbert

BBC release trailer of Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile

BBC release trailer of Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix has just added a brilliant hidden gem action thriller

Angelina Jolie

Netflix has just added a brilliant hidden gem action thriller

By Rory Cashin

JLS singer Aston Merrygold and his wife Sarah are expecting baby three

JLS singer Aston Merrygold and his wife Sarah are expecting baby three

By Kat O'Connor

Netflix makes 11 big new movie additions to its library

Netflix makes 11 big new movie additions to its library

By Rory Cashin

People baffled after realising they never see phones in their dreams

People baffled after realising they never see phones in their dreams

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Jamie Vardy mocks Piers Morgan after Leicester City hammer Arsenal

Arsenal

Jamie Vardy mocks Piers Morgan after Leicester City hammer Arsenal

By Wayne Farry

Mikel Arteta warns Arsenal squad he will ‘destroy’ player responsible for leaks

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta warns Arsenal squad he will ‘destroy’ player responsible for leaks

By Simon Lloyd

Chris Brown explodes after losing Grammy Award to artist he’s never even heard of

Chris Brown

Chris Brown explodes after losing Grammy Award to artist he’s never even heard of

By Steve Hopkins

Ed Sheeran’s list of backstage demands at Glastonbury is very ordinary

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran’s list of backstage demands at Glastonbury is very ordinary

By Paul Moore

QUIZ: Can you beat the clock and name all 32 NFL teams?

NFL

QUIZ: Can you beat the clock and name all 32 NFL teams?

By Eric Lalor

Liverpool Ladies fall victim to embarrassing kit error in victory over Yeovil Town

Liverpool Ladies

Liverpool Ladies fall victim to embarrassing kit error in victory over Yeovil Town

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories