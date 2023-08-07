Search icon

07th Aug 2023

The worst nightclub in Europe revealed – and it’s in the UK

Joseph Loftus

“Wipe your feet on the way out.”

You ever read about something so bad it almost makes you proud?

Like when Stuart Turton wrote that Widnes was ‘a hole famous for its smell’ and I smiled and thought, there’s no place like home. Or when my local kebab shop got closed down for too many health and safety violations, and I smiled, and thought, I used to go there every Friday.

Well now us northerners have another disaster to be proud of: the worst nightclub in Europe.

Not only is it the worst in the UK, but Klute in Durham, is now recognised as the worst in all of Europe.

Forget Berghain, KitKat, and the Sala Apollo, Klute is where it’s really at.

Littered with catchphrases such as ‘wipe your feet on the way out’ and ‘knee deep in Klute’, the club is allegedly a rite of passage for Durham uni students.

Initially Klute was voted as the second worst club in Europe but then the number one spot burnt down (how bad was that place?!) making Klute the king of ming.

But just what can you expect inside the swinging doors of Durham’s finest? You can expect floors so sticky they’ll rip your legs off, a prescription for tinnitus from the bouncer, and all the Buckets & Bombs you could possibly desire.

TripAdvisor is a goldmine when it comes to Klute with one review simply saying: “Bleak.” and another titled: “Abominable.”

A third review goes so far as to say that there is no respect for human rights inside Klute. Bloody hell.

And Klute don’t even seem to mind, with themselves labelling their club as a place with sticky floors and dirty toilets.

I guess the only thing worse than being talked about, is not being talked about. Either that or going to Klute.

