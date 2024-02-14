Search icon

News

14th Feb 2024

Server says people who can’t afford to tip 20% ‘don’t deserve to eat out’

JOE

‘Anyone who says we should be getting paid a higher hourly…. Okay? But we aren’t’

A server has offered some very strong opinions on tipping, saying if people can’t afford to do, “they don’t deserve to eat out.”

The comment has divided the internet. While the gesture is discretionary in a lot of countries, in the US it is not only expected, but anything less than 20 per cent is considered cheap. But given how little some staff are paid, it is easy to understand the resentment towards penny-pinching dinners.

In a post on TikTok, a server who goes by the handle @mylasoasis_ , explained how she relies on tips to survive. Unlike the US, which offers a somewhat reasonable minimum wage, in the US that isn’t the case.

She makes ‘$3.63’ an hour £2.96 (£118.4 for 40 hours). In the UK the National Living Wage for those over 23 is £10.42.

The poster, who VT called Lillie, said in her now-deleted video: “You can b**** and moan and tell me that my employer should be paying me a higher wage all you want, but this is America, and that’s not what is happening, OK?

“I get paid $3.63 from the restaurant that I work at. My earnings, my wage, comes from tips.”

She went on to explainer the food is cheaper, “because you’re expected to tip on it.”

Then delivered her highly controversial conclusion: “You don’t deserve to eat out if you cannot afford to tip. Like, it’s the same thing with a nanny.

“If you can’t afford to pay somebody else an entire salary, you don’t deserve a nanny.

“If you can’t afford to tip, you literally don’t deserve to eat out. Order to-go, or go to f*cking McDonald’s.”

“And to anyone who says we should be getting paid a higher hourly…. Okay??? But we aren’t. You not tipping is just going to make your eating out experience worse!”

While many commenters sympathised with Lillie, they didn’t much like the way she made her point. They also suggested she look for a new job.

One wrote: “I always tip but the whole entitlement thing is wild like just get a diff job then that doesn’t require you running around n pays you well hourly.”

Another echoed the sentiment, writing: “If you can not live off your job pay, find another job. This is ridiculous.”

A third commenter wrote: “No offence, but just find another job.”

However, another user also shared their struggle, saying they get paid $2.13 an hour “and we literally don’t get paychecks whatsoever.”

Laws around tipping differ from state to state, with the federal minimum wage currently being $7.25 an hour.

However, for tipped employees – such as waiters or bartenders – businesses in some states can pay as little as $2.13 as long as they can demonstrate the employee makes the minimum wage when tips are included. This is called the ‘tip credit’.

Some restaurants also include ‘tip pools’, where servers ‘tip out’ back of house staff in the kitchen. This became legal in 2020 when the Department of Labor introduced a new rule allowing tips to be shared.

But restaurants can only do this if they pay all their staff the full federal minimum wage and don’t use the tip credit.

Related links:

Bartender warns punters they’ll be judged for ordering double vodka tap water

Oktoberfest waiter praised for ‘super strength’ while carrying more than a dozen beers

Bartenders use a special number to let colleagues know there’s an attractive customer at the bar

The worst nightclub in Europe revealed – and it’s in the UK

Bartender shuts down customer who asked for ‘no ice’ to get more alcohol in drink

Topics:

restaurant,Restaurants,tipping

RELATED ARTICLES

Man divides opinion after saying he refuses to tip anymore

Food & Drink

Man divides opinion after saying he refuses to tip anymore

By Callum Boyle

Vegan restaurant starts serving meat in order to stay in business

Manchester

Vegan restaurant starts serving meat in order to stay in business

By Charlie Herbert

Celebrity chef bans all vegans from his restaurant following customer complaint

Chef

Celebrity chef bans all vegans from his restaurant following customer complaint

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Ruth Jones denies reports that there will be another Gavin and Stacey special

Ruth Jones denies reports that there will be another Gavin and Stacey special

By Nina McLaughlin

Government to pay TikTokers for posting videos urging migrants not to cross Channel

home office

Government to pay TikTokers for posting videos urging migrants not to cross Channel

By Charlie Herbert

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

PlayStation 6 is coming sooner than we thought after Sony make shock announcement

PlayStation

PlayStation 6 is coming sooner than we thought after Sony make shock announcement

By Nina McLaughlin

Blackpool and Preston have been named the UK’s top ‘most romantic’ locations for a getaway

Blackpool and Preston have been named the UK’s top ‘most romantic’ locations for a getaway

By Nina McLaughlin

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

People call for adult-only planes after child screams for entirety of 29-hour flight

Air Travel

People call for adult-only planes after child screams for entirety of 29-hour flight

By Charlie Herbert

Huge Valentine’s Day poster pops up in Dublin and everyone’s thinking the same thing

Dublin

Huge Valentine’s Day poster pops up in Dublin and everyone’s thinking the same thing

By Joseph Loftus

Ruth Jones denies reports that there will be another Gavin and Stacey special

Ruth Jones denies reports that there will be another Gavin and Stacey special

By Nina McLaughlin

Walkers launches two new flavours and fans can’t get enough

Walkers launches two new flavours and fans can’t get enough

By Nina McLaughlin

Government to pay TikTokers for posting videos urging migrants not to cross Channel

home office

Government to pay TikTokers for posting videos urging migrants not to cross Channel

By Charlie Herbert

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

PlayStation 6 is coming sooner than we thought after Sony make shock announcement

PlayStation

PlayStation 6 is coming sooner than we thought after Sony make shock announcement

By Nina McLaughlin

Rod Stewart slams ‘ginger b*llocks’ Ed Sheeran and says his music won’t stand the test of time

Ed Sheeran

Rod Stewart slams ‘ginger b*llocks’ Ed Sheeran and says his music won’t stand the test of time

By Charlie Herbert

Blackpool and Preston have been named the UK’s top ‘most romantic’ locations for a getaway

Blackpool and Preston have been named the UK’s top ‘most romantic’ locations for a getaway

By Nina McLaughlin

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Deadpool & Wolverine trailer smashes world record

Deadpool

Deadpool & Wolverine trailer smashes world record

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories