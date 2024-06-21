Search icon

Football

21st Jun 2024

Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

Harry Warner

Rob Page

It was almost inevitable

Rob Page has been sacked from his role as manager of the Wales national football team.

The decision follows a string of disappointing results for the Welsh team that failed to qualify for the 2024 European Championships in Germany.

The Dragons missed out on Euros qualification on penalties in the playoff final against Poland which has since been compounded by a 4-0 lose to Slovakia and a poor 0-0 to Gibraltar in friendlies.

Page became the first manager to lead Wales to a World Cup in 2022.

The Football Association of Wales chief football officer, Dave Adams, thanked Page for “reaching the Round of 16 at EURO 2020 and qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup”.

Meanwhile Wales Captain Aaron Ramsey called Page a “gentleman and true family man”.

Topics:

Football,News,Rob Page,Sport,Wales

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Tension’ in the England squad as players’ relatives claim ‘commitments’ made to certain England players

England

‘Tension’ in the England squad as players’ relatives claim ‘commitments’ made to certain England players

By Harry Warner

Roberto Baggio hospitalised after armed robbers storm his villa

armed robbery

Roberto Baggio hospitalised after armed robbers storm his villa

By Ryan Price

Harry Kane gives two excuses for England’s disappointing draw with Denmark

England

Harry Kane gives two excuses for England’s disappointing draw with Denmark

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Euro 2024 Day Eight: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day Eight: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Marcus Rashford’s brother posts cryptic message after Denmark draw

England (football)

Marcus Rashford’s brother posts cryptic message after Denmark draw

By Callum Boyle

Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

England (football)

Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

By Callum Boyle

Fans call for Cole Palmer to start against Slovenia after woeful England scrape draw

Fans call for Cole Palmer to start against Slovenia after woeful England scrape draw

By Zoe Hodges

Fans distracted by the state of the pitch in England’s game against Denmark

England

Fans distracted by the state of the pitch in England’s game against Denmark

By Zoe Hodges

Why do Italy play in blue despite it not featuring on their flag?

Blue

Why do Italy play in blue despite it not featuring on their flag?

By Harry Warner

Nicky Butt banned from driving after breaking motorcyclist’s leg in crash

Crash

Nicky Butt banned from driving after breaking motorcyclist’s leg in crash

By Jack Peat

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 404

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 404

By Charlie Herbert

House of the Dragon’s Olivia Cooke says she filmed ‘animalistic’ sex scene that got cut from new series

Entertainment

House of the Dragon’s Olivia Cooke says she filmed ‘animalistic’ sex scene that got cut from new series

By Ryan Price

Nigel Farage’s website hacked and now plays ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis

Kelis

Nigel Farage’s website hacked and now plays ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis

By Jack Peat

British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub

British

British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub

By Ryan Price

Euro 2024 Day Eight: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day Eight: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Marcus Rashford’s brother posts cryptic message after Denmark draw

England (football)

Marcus Rashford’s brother posts cryptic message after Denmark draw

By Callum Boyle

Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

England (football)

Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

By Callum Boyle

Fans call for Cole Palmer to start against Slovenia after woeful England scrape draw

Fans call for Cole Palmer to start against Slovenia after woeful England scrape draw

By Zoe Hodges

Fans distracted by the state of the pitch in England’s game against Denmark

England

Fans distracted by the state of the pitch in England’s game against Denmark

By Zoe Hodges

What England need to do to reach the last 16 of Euro 2024

Denmark

What England need to do to reach the last 16 of Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Donald Sutherland has died aged 88

Donald Sutherland has died aged 88

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories