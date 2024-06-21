Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

It was almost inevitable

Rob Page has been sacked from his role as manager of the Wales national football team.

The decision follows a string of disappointing results for the Welsh team that failed to qualify for the 2024 European Championships in Germany.

The Dragons missed out on Euros qualification on penalties in the playoff final against Poland which has since been compounded by a 4-0 lose to Slovakia and a poor 0-0 to Gibraltar in friendlies.

Page became the first manager to lead Wales to a World Cup in 2022.

The Football Association of Wales chief football officer, Dave Adams, thanked Page for “reaching the Round of 16 at EURO 2020 and qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup”.

Meanwhile Wales Captain Aaron Ramsey called Page a “gentleman and true family man”.