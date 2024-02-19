Search icon

19th Feb 2024

Puppy smiles at everyone who visits shelter in hope someone will adopt him

Nina McLaughlin

They call it puppy love

A puppy has gone viral after pictures emerged of him smiling at everyone who visited the shelter.

Black labrador Burreaux was brought to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana alongside his three siblings.

However, director Courtney Wingate quickly realised that the eight-week-old pup was making a concerted effort to smile at everyone who walked past him.

A rescue worker from the centre said: “Burreaux came to us from Caddo Animal Control with his two siblings.

“He is active, playful and so sweet. He is the runt of the bunch. We have even started teaching him how to play fetch.”

However, the centre realised that he needed to be treated before he could be adopted.

They added: “Our sweet little Burreaux has parvo! We thought it was only hookworms, but tested positive for parvo.

“He is at our vet now being monitored with fluids, antibiotics, and anti-nausea meds and will stay there until he is doing better.”

After that, it was only a matter of time before the adorable dog was adopted.

The centre’s spokesperson said: “Happy life Burreaux! Our sweet smiling boy who became social media viral with his grin has found his forever [home]!”

What a heartwarming tale!

