LIVE: Two people confirmed dead in attack at Manchester synagogue

GMP confirmed two people have died.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham spoke out on the incident, telling the BBC that it is a “serious incident”, but the “immediate danger seems to be over”.

He advised people to stay clear of the area.

He added: “At the same time, I can give some assurance that the immediate danger appears to be over.”

The North West Ambulance Service has released a statement, confirming a major incident has been declared in Crumpsall, Manchester.

“Following reports of an incident on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene.

“We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

