Search icon

News

02nd Oct 2025

LIVE: Two people confirmed dead in attack at Manchester synagogue

Harry Warner

LIVE: Four people injured in attack at Manchester synagogue

Three more are in a serious condition

GMP confirmed two people have died.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham spoke out on the incident, telling the BBC that it is a “serious incident”, but the “immediate danger seems to be over”.

He advised people to stay clear of the area.

He added: “At the same time, I can give some assurance that the immediate danger appears to be over.”

The North West Ambulance Service has released a statement, confirming a major incident has been declared in Crumpsall, Manchester.

“Following reports of an incident on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene.

“We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

Topics:

Manchester,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Government responds to digital ID petition after almost three million signatures

News

Government responds to digital ID petition after almost three million signatures

By Harry Warner

King in the North: We asked Mancs if Andy Burnham should be Prime Minister

Andy Burnham

King in the North: We asked Mancs if Andy Burnham should be Prime Minister

By Charlie Herbert

Oktoberfest shut down after explosion leaves one dead

Europe

Oktoberfest shut down after explosion leaves one dead

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Lord of the Rings game in the style of Hogwarts Legacy reportedly in development

Gaming

Lord of the Rings game in the style of Hogwarts Legacy reportedly in development

By Ava Keady

Kim Jong-Un orders North Koreans to check women for ‘unsocialist’ breast implants

breast implants

Kim Jong-Un orders North Koreans to check women for ‘unsocialist’ breast implants

By Ava Keady

Only Fools and Horses legend Patrick Murray dies aged 68

Only Fools and Horses legend Patrick Murray dies aged 68

By Nina McLaughlin

Former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad poisoned in ‘assassination attempt’

Former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad poisoned in ‘assassination attempt’

By Harry Warner

Nirvana defeats child sexual abuse image lawsuit from Nevermind cover baby

cover

Nirvana defeats child sexual abuse image lawsuit from Nevermind cover baby

By JOE

French troops board ‘Russian shadow fleet’ ship

Drones

French troops board ‘Russian shadow fleet’ ship

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 471

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 471

By Charlie Herbert

Lord of the Rings game in the style of Hogwarts Legacy reportedly in development

Gaming

Lord of the Rings game in the style of Hogwarts Legacy reportedly in development

By Ava Keady

Kim Jong-Un orders North Koreans to check women for ‘unsocialist’ breast implants

breast implants

Kim Jong-Un orders North Koreans to check women for ‘unsocialist’ breast implants

By Ava Keady

Shoppers praise ‘dramatic difference’ this item makes to their home as energy bills rise

Affiliate

Shoppers praise ‘dramatic difference’ this item makes to their home as energy bills rise

By Jonny Yates

One of the BBC’s biggest shows ever is coming back with ‘two new series’

BBC

One of the BBC’s biggest shows ever is coming back with ‘two new series’

By Stephen Porzio

Only Fools and Horses legend Patrick Murray dies aged 68

Only Fools and Horses legend Patrick Murray dies aged 68

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad poisoned in ‘assassination attempt’

Former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad poisoned in ‘assassination attempt’

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 66

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 66

By Stephen Porzio

Sold-out heated blanket that ‘doesn’t cost a penny to run’ is back in stock

Affiliate

Sold-out heated blanket that ‘doesn’t cost a penny to run’ is back in stock

By Jonny Yates

Nirvana defeats child sexual abuse image lawsuit from Nevermind cover baby

cover

Nirvana defeats child sexual abuse image lawsuit from Nevermind cover baby

By JOE

French troops board ‘Russian shadow fleet’ ship

Drones

French troops board ‘Russian shadow fleet’ ship

By JOE

Greta Thunberg’s aid vessel intercepted by Israeli military

aid

Greta Thunberg’s aid vessel intercepted by Israeli military

By JOE

Load more stories