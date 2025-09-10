Search icon

10th Sep 2025

Police release statement after right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

Harry Warner

Charlie Kirk shooter arrested and in custody, FBI confirms

A suspect is in not in custody despite prior reports.

Police have released a statement after right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk was shot at a Utah event.

Shots were fired at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem where Kirk was speaking.

At 12:25 local time, a “single shot rang out in the quad near the food court on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus as Mr. Charlie Kirk began speaking at his planned rally,” Scott Trotter, senior director of Public Relations at Utah Valley University in Orem, told the BBC.

It is unclear what Kirk’s condition is.

Utah Valley University Police have since released a statement through the university following the shooting.

It said: “Campus closed, classes canceled until further notice,” the post says. “Police are investigating. Leave campus immediately. Follow police instructions.”

A law enforcement source told CNN that there is no suspect currently in custody following the shooting, despite the university saying someone had been apprehended.

A follow up from the university said: “UVU campus is closed. Classes cancelled. Those on campus, secure in place until police officers can escort you safely off campus. We ask for your patience throughout this process. We are providing updates as best as possible. This is an ongoing and unfolding event.”

Video footage circulating online shows the moment of the shooting. Kirk can be seen under a white ten emblazoned with the words “THE AMERICAN COMEBACK” and “PROVE ME WRONG”, surrounded by students.

Kirk is a fervent Trump supporter and is best known for founding Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that seeks to spread conservative ideas to students on US campuses. With millions of followers, he is one of the biggest conservative influencers in the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

