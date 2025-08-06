Petition to call an immediate general election passes 100,000 signatures

The petition must now be considered for debate in Parliament.

A petition to call an immediate general election has passed 100,000 signatures.

The vote on the UK Government and Parliament’s own petition portal asked people to sign if they feel they would agree with the statement: “We want an immediate General Election to be held. We think the majority need and want change”.

At 100,000, the petition must be considered for debate in Parliament.

This comes just over a year since Labour came into power and will put pressure on Keir Starmer and his administration, who, in the eyes of many have been seen to have failed at addressing an ongoing migrant crisis, as well as overturning financial decrees such as winter fuel payments for pensioners.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Starmer has faced demands to call another election. In January MPs debated another petition for a re-run of the election after it reached 2.8 million signatures.

While this didn’t trigger an election, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch told the PM that it showed ‘two million people asking him to go’.

Starmer responded by saying the election result in July last year was a ‘massive petition’ in itself.

Many online users have shared support for the petition, with one X user calling for others to sign.

“Please add your details if you would like to see change, and lets fight for an immediate General Election,” he wrote.

Another posed: “I don’t usually do politics, but this country is a mess and Labour are destroying it!”

The petition’s deadline was marked as December 5 of this year; however, the target has been reached in just 24 hours.

We’ll have to wait and see where it goes from here…