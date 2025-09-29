Search icon

29th Sep 2025

Peter Kay forced to cancel shows after undergoing surgery

Harry Warner

He’s been given time to rest and recover

Comedian Peter Kay has been forced to cancel two shows after undergoing surgery, it has been revealed.

The popular northern comic was set to do two gigs this weekend at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, but has had to put these dates on hold.

It comes after the 52-year-old underwent a routine kidney stone procedure, as revealed by SJM Concerts.

A statement said: “We regret to inform you that due to a routine kidney stone procedure, Peter will be unable to perform his scheduled shows at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Sunday 5th October and Monday 6th October.

“Following medical advice, Peter will be taking a period of time to rest and recover.”

The shows are now set to take place on the 11 and 12 December respectively.

The statement added: “All tickets remain valid for the new dates. If you are unable to attend, refunds will be available from your original point of purchase. We thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Kay still has Glasgow, Leeds, Sheffield, Liverpool, Birmingham, Brighton, Bournemouth and Cardiff to attend on his ‘Better Late Than Never’ tour.

Kay stepped away from the spotlight in 2017 with a tour cancelled due to unforeseen family circumstances.

He would return in August 2021 for two charity events to raise money in support of Laura Nuttall, a 20-year-old who was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

The comedian would officially return in 2022 when he announced more than 100 arena tour dates as part of the current tour which is still currently ongoing.

This tour was announced some 12 years after his blockbuster ‘The Tour that didn’t Tour’ tour.

Topics:

News,Peter Kay

