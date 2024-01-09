Paul Scholes calls out Jesse Lingard on Instagram in expletive post

Scholes didn’t mince his words

Paul Scholes sensationally called out Jesse Lingard with an expletive Instagram post.

Lingard has been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer and apart from briefly training with Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, hasn’t looked close to joining a new club.

Everton were reportedly keen to bring the former Manchester United man in on trial with a view to offering him a short-term deal until the end of the season while one Spanish outlet said that he had offered himself to Barcelona.

In the meantime, the 31-year-old has been working in the gym and posted a series of photos to Instagram showing off his work while in Dubai.

However Scholes, who isn’t one to mince his words, had some strong words for Lingard and urged him to try and make a return to football.

He said: “Are you just gonna f**k about in the gym or are you actually gonna play football?”

Scholes continued his X-rated rants on social media after watching Man United beat Wigan Athletic 2-0.

In another underwhelming performance from the Red Devils, it was United’s tactics from corners that angered him the most, simply posting a message that said: “Short corners are s**t”.

United booked their place in the fourth round after Diogo Dalot’s curling effort in the first half before Bruno Fernandes’ penalty late in the second half to set them up with an away game at either Newport County or National League side Eastleigh.

