Football

07th Jan 2024

Jesse Lingard offers himself to Champions League winner

Callum Boyle

Jesse Lingard

Lingard is still a free agent

Jesse Lingard is aiming to kickstart his career once again and has reportedly offered himself to a Champions League club.

Lingard has been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer. He had been training with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, however nothing more came of it.

He signed a one-year deal at Forest and featured 20 times for them last season before his release.

Now in an attempt to get back into the game, Spanish news outlet SPORT have claimed that Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign the former Manchester United man in the January window.

The speculation comes after Barça boss Xavi admitted that he is looking to add a midfielder to his ranks as they aim to claw back the seven-point lead Real Madrid currently have on them.

Due to their ongoing financial issues however, Xavi may find better look searching in the free agent market – something Lingard can offer given that they would have to pay no transfer fee.

Speaking ahead of the January transfer window last month, Xavi hinted the club could be busy to bring in new faces.

He said: “We always want to reinforce the pieces we are missing.

“With Gavi’s injury we need a player with that profile, it’s clear.”

